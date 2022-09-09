"I know that because I’m taking care of everything else that will help it flourish" - Kyrie Irving pushes back on the so-called 'stigma' over his career that he does not like to work or is not a team player

Kyrie Irving has earned a reputation as perhaps the NBA’s most unreliable and unpredictable superstar. He’s been labeled a diva who is hard to work with and who wouldn’t make sacrifices for his team, particularly the Brooklyn Nets.

That reputation has reportedly cost him a massive $250 million extension with the Nets. Nearly all basketball analysts are in awe of Irving’s skills, but they couldn’t overlook the mercurial point guard’s myriad off-court issues.

In a video by Big Facts Entertainment, the seven-time All-Star pushed back on the things he’s been criticized for over the years:

“Now of course the last few years I couldn’t play every game and be a part of everything. Now I’m dancing with this 'stigma' over my career. Is it a real 'stigma'? That I don’t like to work or I don’t like to be in team activities or I don’t like to do this? Nah, nah, nah.

“The basketball aspect will take care of itself and I know that because I’m taking care of everything else that will help it flourish.”

Kyrie Irving has played only 103 games in three years with the Brooklyn Nets due to injuries, going AWOL, a suspension and the vaccine drama. Without Irving for most of last season, Kevin Durant had to carry the team as James Harden also looked out of shape before eventually leaving.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Collin Sexton missed 71 games with a torn meniscus last year & he's still played 48 more games than Kyrie Irving has in the past 4 seasons Collin Sexton missed 71 games with a torn meniscus last year & he's still played 48 more games than Kyrie Irving has in the past 4 seasons 💀 https://t.co/3FjJHn0SKA

Despite all of that, Irving told the media after the Boston Celtics swept the Nets that he was looking to co-manage the team. A few weeks later, Brooklyn didn’t even offer him the huge contract extension he was confident of getting.

nick wright @getnickwright Kyrie is being very genuine in this press conference, but he's also, well, delusional about his role & responsibilities.



He's talking about a "co-management" relationship and consulting with ownership & the GM about building the rest of the roster. Kyrie is being very genuine in this press conference, but he's also, well, delusional about his role & responsibilities.He's talking about a "co-management" relationship and consulting with ownership & the GM about building the rest of the roster.

Unfairly or not, the “stigma” Kyrie Irving was referring to will not easily go away. He will have to earn the trust not just of the Brooklyn Nets, but also of the entire NBA, except perhaps the LA Lakers.

The Nets were perhaps so traumatized by all the “Uncle Drew” drama that they could let him walk away for nothing after the next season.

Teams could still be wary of signing Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract even if he shows his best behavior next season

Several seasons of drama can't be pushed under the rug that easily. NBA teams have carefully noted what the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets went through with Kyrie Irving. Even if he wins a title with the Nets before becoming a free agent, a long-term deal may not be available.

Chris Broussard, on “The Odd Couple” podcast explained how the seven-time All-Star could fail to get a max contract next offseason:

“You thinking logic, you can’t assume Kyrie’s going to think logically. But if Kyrie ever wants a bag again, he's gotta come out and play not only well but show up on time, be professional, be a good soldier, be a good teammate.

“And even then, there’s no guarantee he’s gonna get that bag. 'Cause, a lot of teams will look at it like, ‘Yeah, he’s on a contract year. He’s only doing that to get the bag. What’s he gonna do when he gets a four-year deal?’”

Kyrie Irving may have already lost every equity he earned in his earlier years in the NBA. He will have to prove over the next few seasons that the "stigma" he's been labeled with is nothing more than unfair criticism.

