"I didn't know I was supposed to show up" - Fenerbahce player hilariously responds to being tagged in Stephen A. Smith's call-out tweet towards Chris Paul and Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns' loss in Game 7 saw Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the receiving end of some harsh comments from Stephen A. Smith. However, his call-out post on Twitter may have been a little misdirected.

In what was one of the worst defeats in Game 7 history, Paul and Booker suffered at the hands of a horrendous shooting performance. Shooting a combined 7-22 from the field, the display on the night of the elimination game tarnished the reputation of the Suns' leading pair.

To emphasize his disappointment with the Phoenix Suns' performance, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith expressed himself on Twitter by saying:

"I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows. I can’t believe this."

While Smith's comments were harsh and possessed a tone of utter disappointment, there was a small issue that needed to be noted.

While tagging Chris Paul and Booker in the call-out tweet, Stephen A. Smith made a glaring error of tagging the wrong handle when referring to Booker.

The blunder could've been a minor oversight, but in the grand scheme of things and a hilarious turn of events, the Devin Booker in question responded to Smith's tweet. He said:

"I didn’t know I was supposed to show up. I had a game in Istanbul the same day. I’ll be ready next time."

The player in question happens to be a professional basketball player for the club Fenerbahce in Europe.

With the same name as the Phoenix Suns star, the player's hilarious response missed the mark as the majority of fans failed to recognize the identity of Fenerbahce's Devin Booker.

Although he made a minor, albeit hysterical blunder, Stephen A. Smith had a valid point to make with regards to the Suns' display. Having been blown out by 43 points, Phoenix saw an embarrassing end to an otherwise stellar season.

Stephen A. Smith's take on Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Chris Paul and Devin Booker in action for Game 1 against the Mavericks

Having predicted a win for the Phoenix Suns in Game 7, Stephen A. Smith was thoroughly disappointed with the outcome of the game. While the analyst gave props to Mavericks stars and role players and apologized for doubting them, his scathing review of the Suns was hard to ignore.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Everything went wrong for the SUNS. Everything went wrong for the SUNS. https://t.co/xrmNkQrswu

In simple words, everything went wrong for the Phoenix Suns. Starting with the no-show by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, to the poor effort by Deandre Ayton and the rest of the team, Phoenix were completely outclassed in Game 7.

With Luka Doncic putting on a show alongside Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson, the Mavs made the Suns look bad in this game.

Handing Phoenix a terrible loss in an elimination game on their home court, Dallas has forced several analysts and fans to re-evaluate how they rate the Phoenix Suns.

