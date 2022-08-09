"I know you know every Travis Scott song, why don't you get out there and go entertain that audience?" - Former MIP winner opens up on relationship between music artists and NBA players

Over the years, NBA players have become some of the most famous figures in mainstream culture. Along with earning more money than they ever dreamed of, the current generation has seen their fame go through the roof.

With this added popularity, NBA players' circles have expanded outside basketball. Hip-Hop music has long been synonymous with the sport, and now the two worlds seamlessly flow together. Rappers and players are often seen out together, enjoying some downtime.

A pair of former MVPs were recently spotted in London at a Travis Scott concert. Kevin Durant and James Harden also partied with him after the show. Scott is a native of Houston and formed a good friendship with Harden during his time with the Rockets.

TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 @LaflameScott Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant after the show 🍾 Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant after the show 🍾🇬🇧 https://t.co/RfgUsUc2zD

During a recent episode of "Jalen & Jacoby," Jalen Rosen opened up on the connection between NBA players and rappers. He feels both sides can relate to each other and loves seeing them show support.

"It's a beautiful thing because those two guys will understand it at the highest level. Putting on the show and entertaining the fans. So, I love to see athletes and entertainers giving each other love."

"Imagine if the roles were flipped. Imagine if they say hey James Harden. I know you know every Travis Scott song. Why don't you get out there and go entertain that audience? Not gonna be able to do it. That's the beauty of it."

Rappers and NBA players have never been more similar

2022 NBA Summer League: Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons

Rose brings up a good point on why pro players and rappers can relate to one another. As entertainers, they understand the time and effort of perfecting a craft.

Due to the bond shared, both sides have managed to sneak into the other world. Today, numerous players pursue their passion as recording artists. Damian Lillard has two albums and is the NBA's most notable rapper. Another player commonly associated with rap is Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.

On the flip side, some artists are still chasing their hoop dreams. J. Cole has practiced with the Charlotte Hornets on multiple occasions. He played professionally in Africa. Rappers are frequently seen courtside in their hometowns or at marquee matchups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott