"I don't know what that means" - Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles gives a hilarious response on being asked about CLB vs Donda debate

The Utah Jazz have been a close-knit unit for a few years now, with the right blend of youth and experience amongst their ranks. They have Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley as veteran presences, while their franchise cornerstone is Donovan Mitchell, one of the best U-25 players in the NBA. Jazz players share great relationships and are often found jostling with each other.

One instance of that was on display recently when Joe Ingles was asked about his preference between Kanye West's album Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy. Ingles gave a hilarious response, sending Donovan Mitchell into splits -

"I don't know what that means."

Drake and Kanye West both released their albums simultaneously last month, which led to a major debate amongst fans of hip-hop music revolving around which record was better.

The Utah Jazz will be looking to put the disappointment of the 2021 playoffs behind them

The Utah Jazz had a forgettable 2021 NBA playoffs campaign, which saw them crash out of the second round at the hands of the LA Clippers, despite leading the series at one point. What made matters worse was that the Clippers did not have talismanic forward Kawhi Leonard available for the majority of the series, and still ended up bowing out of the postseason.

The Utah Jazz finished the NBA 2020-21 NBA season with the best record in the regular season and were touted to make a deep playoff run. Instead, a premature exit at the hands of the Clippers led to major speculation about their players and coaching staff.

However, the same core will return for the new NBA season, with head coach Quin Snyder at the helm. The Utah Jazz have one of the brightest young stars in Donovan Mitchell, aided by defensive maverick Rudy Gobert, who has won the NBA DPOY award thrice.

That alone is enough for a title charge, and if you add Mike Conley and sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, it makes the Jazz one of the most feared teams in the NBA.

The key to a good season will be putting the disappointment of the 2021 NBA playoffs behind and starting on a fresh note. The Utah Jazz have the tools to succeed in the regular season, but it will be intriguing to see how they fare in the playoffs.

