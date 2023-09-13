“I don't know how to be phony” – Giannis Antetokounmpo on why he's turned down LeBron James and company's invitations for offseason workouts

NBA stars often work out with each other during the offseason to improve their games and learn a thing or two, except Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has decided to do it without the league's top players. The Greek Freak recently went into detail about why doesn't do summer workouts with other stars.

As one of the league's superstars, Antetokounmpo has formed friendships with the other stars. But the two-time MVP usually spends his summer workouts by himself or with his brothers. He revealed that he has received invitations, but he has his reasons why he hasn't done it.

"I don't know how to be phony. I don't know how to be fake." Gianns said. "That's why I kind of keep my distance, because I know that if I work out with people, it takes active players, it takes off my edge when I play against them."

Still, it would be great to see him have a workout with stars like the LA Lakers' LeBron James. If he does that, he'll get a chance to add more weapons to his game and become a more lethal player. It wouldn't hurt him to learn a thing or two from other stars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his future with the Bucks

Fans were puzzled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent comments about his future with the team. The Bucks suffered a disappointing loss against the Miami Heat during the 2023 playoffs, and the 2021 Finals MVP addressed his commitment to the team in the New York Times.

This time, he made a more clear statement regarding his future in Milwaukee.

"As long as we play, and we approach the game every single day the right way, and we all sacrifice for the common goal," Giannis said. "I can see myself being a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career.

"But the moment I feel like people are not committed as I am, to get that golden thing in the back, I am not. I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I'm a winner, I want to win and I have to do whatever it takes for me to win.

"If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien, I have to take that better situation."

The Bucks have a tough task to satisfy Giannis in order for him to stay. In the end, a championship ring can solve everything.

