Giannis Antetokounmpo made waves when he decided to wait to sign his contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Some questioned if the "Greek Freak" was thinking of leaving the Bucks, the only team he has played for so far. However, it seems that he may be committed to bringing another title to the Bucks.

The Greek superstar appeared on the “48 Minutes Podcast” and discussed his potential future with the Bucks. He said that he's hungry for another title, as he's tired of hearing about his first one.

“I don't want to be able to get stuck in this life with people talking about the same story,” Antetokounmpo said.

He wants to add another story to his legacy. He's proud of his triumphant win against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Finals but wants another chapter in his book.

“Oh, we went to Game 6 and the NBA Finals, we won, we were down 2-0, we came back 2-4 again. I'm tired of hearing the same story over and over again. I feel like I'm getting stuck, which is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said.

He's not trying to sound ungrateful. The "Greek Freak" is proud of ending Milwaukee's title drought but wants more success.

“It's great. I know people are excited. I know that we had not won the championship for 50 years, but at the end of the day, I want to create new memories. I want to win another championship,” Antetokounmpo said.

Whether he sees himself playing the rest of his career with the Bucks drew a bit of a coy answer, though. He wants another title but did not commit that it would come with the Bucks.

“At the end of the day, I am a winner. I want to be a winner. Contracts, fame status, comfort zone does not matter to me. What matters at the end of the day, is that thing right there (championship). Nothing else matters,” Antetokounmpo said.

The "Greek Freak" seems poised to stay with the Bucks for now unless a dramatic move occurs. He has three years left in his current deal with a player option in the third year.

The team re-signed their core, including Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, to attempt another run at the title. It remains to be seen if their offseason moves would be enough to return to the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee Bucks sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have signed a long term extension with the Bucks yet. However, the team is making moves to entice the superstar to stay.

This summer, the Bucks re-signed the "Greek Freak"’s brother Thanasis to a 1-year, $2.3 million deal. They were not done there, though. The Bucks also signed Giannis' younger brother Alex to an Exhibit 10 contract.

He will be on the training camp roster after being waived as the Bucks plan to keep him on their G-League affiliate team, the Wisconsin Herd. The G-League team plays in nearby Oshkosh, an hour and a half away from Milwaukee.