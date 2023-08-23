"I don't know what planet she lives on": Amidst marriage rumors with Michael Jordan's son, 49 YO Larsa Pippen talks about $60 million star's divorce

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan, recently grabbed headlines when news of their supposed engagement came out. The two already debunked those rumors although they already have plans of eventually tying the knot.

While on their podcast Separation Anxiety, the businessman asked his girlfriend about her opinion regarding Britney Spears’ much-publicized divorce.

“Could I tell you I kind of saw this coming? They were married for 14 months and actually lasted longer than I thought ‘cause I gave them less than a year. … It was definitely a [marriage] failure. 14 months is nothing.

“I don’t know what planet she lives on. I kind of want to live on the same planet she’s on. I love her, I love her so much, ‘cause she’s such an icon but she definitely doesn’t live on this planet. … She’s not a fighter. She’s just a dancer.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan agreed that getting married is an attempt to stay with each other forever. Breaking up, particularly regarding Spears and Sam Asghari’s situation, is certainly not where they want to end up in.

Jordan and Pippen were also on the same page that the divorce would get extremely messy. Asghari plans to fight the prenuptial agreement, something Spears will not back down from.

Michael Jordan’s son and The Real Housewives of Miami star also plan to have their pre-marriage agreement when they decide to tie the knot.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s wedding could be on reality TV

During this episode of the Separation Anxiety, the couple confirmed that they already have plans to get hitched. Marcus Jordan, which Larsa Pippen hoped he would do, is taking a lead role in the preparation for such an event.

Jordan previously told the paparazzi following them that he was already scouting for a venue and location for their wedding. Yes, they’re not engaged but he confirmed that he gave her a “promise ring.”

Pippen confirmed that over everything else, they want a destination wedding, so it will be somewhere plush and probably popular.

While on the subject of looking for locations, Scottie Pippen’s former wife had this to say:

“Our producers called me about our show. And they said, ‘Hey, would you have a wedding on Bravo? I was like, ‘No, we’re not engaged, but I would definitely let you know if we would have our wedding on a reality show.”

Larsa Pippen added:

“I don’t think your parents will come.”

Marcus Jordan responded after laughing:

“That’s tough. … It could also be a multi-day thing. So maybe there are cameras for the actual ceremony but we can do more private things on those other days. As we get closer, we’ll start narrowing down all of the options.”

Despite Michael Jordan’s much-publicized disapproval, it seems like Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen will ultimately say their “I Dos.”

