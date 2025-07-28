  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Vucevic
  • "I know you're tired playing for the lottery" - Evan Fournier claps back at Bulls' Nikola Vucevic's "douchebag" joke

"I know you're tired playing for the lottery" - Evan Fournier claps back at Bulls' Nikola Vucevic's "douchebag" joke

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 28, 2025 05:26 GMT
Evan Fournier claps back at Bulls
Evan Fournier claps back at Bulls' Nikola Vucevic's "douchebag" joke. (Photo: GETTY)

The banter between former Orlando Magic teammates Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic continued on social media. Fournier clapped back at the Chicago Bulls' big man for his "douchebag" joke following the French guard's three-year extension with Olympiacos.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fournier responded to Vucevic's remarks about his new three-year deal with Olympiacos. The former NBA player enjoyed his time with the Greek club so much that he signed a contract with an increased salary.

However, Vucevic jokingly described Fournier as a "douchebag" and felt sorry for Olympiacos fans who are going to watch him in the next three years. The 32-year-old had no mercy, taking shots at Vuc and the Bulls' failure to make the postseason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's ok, bro. I know you're tired of playing for the lottery," Fournier tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

After 12 seasons in the NBA, Evan Fournier signed with Olympiacos and led them to a league championship this season. They also made it to the EuroLeague Final Four, losing to Real Madrid in the semifinals.

As for Nikola Vucevic, he's still stuck with the Chicago Bulls and his name remains in trade rumors. Vucevic hasn't played in the postseason since 2022, when Chicago lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round.

Ad

While some might look at this as a possible beef, it's just friendly banter between former teammates. They were together in Orlando for six and a half seasons from 2014 to 2021. They helped the Magic make the playoffs twice, which were both first-round exits as well.

Nikola Vucevic wants to play for Red Star in Belgrade

Nikola Vucevic wants to play for Red Star in Belgrade. (Photo: IMAGN)
Nikola Vucevic wants to play for Red Star in Belgrade. (Photo: IMAGN)

Nikola Vucevic was born in Switzerland and was raised in Belgium before returning to their home country of Montenegro in 2003. Vucevic grew up as a fan of Red Star, a basketball team in Belgrade, Serbia, more famously known locally as Crvena Zvezda.

Ad

Speaking on "X&O's Chat" podcast last month, Vucevic was asked about the possibility of playing for Red Star once his NBA career is over. He explained that people back in Europe always asked him that question, and playing for his favorite basketball club growing up has crossed his mind more than once.

"When I come to Belgrade, people are always asking me, 'When are you coming to Zvezda?' ... I get it, and I sometimes think about it," Vucevic said, according to Basket News.
Ad

youtube-cover

Vucevic has minimal experience playing abroad. He only suited up for Buducnost in Montenegro during the 2011 NBA lockout. He played high school and college basketball in the United States.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications