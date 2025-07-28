"I know you're tired playing for the lottery" - Evan Fournier claps back at Bulls' Nikola Vucevic's "douchebag" joke

The banter between former Orlando Magic teammates Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic continued on social media. Fournier clapped back at the Chicago Bulls' big man for his &quot;douchebag&quot; joke following the French guard's three-year extension with Olympiacos.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fournier responded to Vucevic's remarks about his new three-year deal with Olympiacos. The former NBA player enjoyed his time with the Greek club so much that he signed a contract with an increased salary. However, Vucevic jokingly described Fournier as a &quot;douchebag&quot; and felt sorry for Olympiacos fans who are going to watch him in the next three years. The 32-year-old had no mercy, taking shots at Vuc and the Bulls' failure to make the postseason. &quot;It's ok, bro. I know you're tired of playing for the lottery,&quot; Fournier tweeted.After 12 seasons in the NBA, Evan Fournier signed with Olympiacos and led them to a league championship this season. They also made it to the EuroLeague Final Four, losing to Real Madrid in the semifinals. As for Nikola Vucevic, he's still stuck with the Chicago Bulls and his name remains in trade rumors. Vucevic hasn't played in the postseason since 2022, when Chicago lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round. While some might look at this as a possible beef, it's just friendly banter between former teammates. They were together in Orlando for six and a half seasons from 2014 to 2021. They helped the Magic make the playoffs twice, which were both first-round exits as well. Nikola Vucevic wants to play for Red Star in BelgradeNikola Vucevic wants to play for Red Star in Belgrade. (Photo: IMAGN)Nikola Vucevic was born in Switzerland and was raised in Belgium before returning to their home country of Montenegro in 2003. Vucevic grew up as a fan of Red Star, a basketball team in Belgrade, Serbia, more famously known locally as Crvena Zvezda. Speaking on &quot;X&amp;O's Chat&quot; podcast last month, Vucevic was asked about the possibility of playing for Red Star once his NBA career is over. He explained that people back in Europe always asked him that question, and playing for his favorite basketball club growing up has crossed his mind more than once. &quot;When I come to Belgrade, people are always asking me, 'When are you coming to Zvezda?' ... I get it, and I sometimes think about it,&quot; Vucevic said, according to Basket News. Vucevic has minimal experience playing abroad. He only suited up for Buducnost in Montenegro during the 2011 NBA lockout. He played high school and college basketball in the United States.