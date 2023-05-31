"I know the type of guy that Jimmy Butler is" - Draymond Green suggests 2023 NBA Larry Bird MVP winner would have given the award to Caleb Martin

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin were the biggest reasons the Miami Heat won the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Butler was expected to be one of the playoffs’ best performers while Martin was the surprise of the conference finals.

“Jimmy Buckets” ultimately won the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP but many argued that Martin was just as deserving.

Draymond Green, in his podcast, tossed in his thoughts on who should have been the rightful winner (via Digits Hoops):

“I personally, if I had a vote, was voting for Caleb Martin for ECF MVP… Jimmy’s gonna have another opportunity. Caleb Martin will probably never have another opportunity to win an MVP like that.

"And quite frankly, he earned it. I know the type of guy that Jimmy Butler is. Jimmy probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP.”

Jimmy Butler averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He shot 42.0% from the field, including 34.8% from deep. The six-time All-Star, however, struggled in Games 4 and 5, the Miami Heat’s first two close-out games against the Boston Celtics.

Butler had 14 points in Game 4 and 24 in Game 5, scoring 11 of Miami’s 13 points in the last three minutes. However, the Heat would not have been in contention to pull a come-from-behind victory in Game 5 had it not been for Martin’s steady performance.

Martin played his best in the Heat’s last two games. On numerous occasions, he was the biggest thorn in Boston’s side, even more than Butler.

The former undrafted player averaged 19.3 points, on 60.2% shooting, including a 48.9% from behind the arc.

Jimmy Butler (5) won the ECF MVP award by just one vote over Caleb Martin (4). Draymond Green wasn’t the only analyst who thought Martin deserved it more than “Playoff Jimmy”.

The Miami Heat will need Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin to sustain their form against the Denver Nuggets

Perhaps the most impressive team in the playoffs has been the Denver Nuggets. Unlike the Miami Heat, they didn’t lose their 3-0 edge in the Western Conference finals to the LA Lakers. Denver proceeded to send LeBron James and Anthony Davis on vacation in four games.

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the postseason. He averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks against the Lakers. Considering LA had the best defense in the playoffs, Jokic’s numbers are even more staggering.

Jokic is also ably backed up by Jamal Murray, who the Lakers had almost no answer for in the playoffs. The Miami Heat will also have to contend with Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Butler, Martin, Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent will need to bring their A-game for a chance to beat the Nuggets.

Miami has been punching above its weight in the entire playoffs. Ahead of them is the biggest giant to slay after beating three higher-seeded teams on the way to the NBA Finals.

Heat Nation will be counting on Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin to spearhead their championship aspirations.

