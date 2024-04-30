"I don't know if we'd win if I don't play" - Nuggets hero Jamal Murray keeps it real with Michael Malone after Game 5 win

Jamal Murray was initially listed as questionable ahead of Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers on Monday due to a left calf strain. He was eventually cleared before tip-off and played an important role in Denver's huge 108-106 win to advance to the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

In his postgame interview, Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed what Murray had told him after the game. Murray came up clutch once again, hitting a game-winning jump shot with about three seconds left to give Denver the victory.

"Without getting into too much detail, it was an emotional one about him playing tonight. As he just told me, he goes, 'I'm glad I played cause I don't know if we'd win if I don't play tonight,'" Malone said.

Jamal Murray came up huge for the Denver Nuggets in a close Game 5 win over the LA Lakers. He finished with 32 points, three rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets eliminated the Lakers 108-106. He started hot before going cold and then getting hot in the clutch again.

Murray hit a 3-point shot with about a minute remaining following a huge offensive rebound from Aaron Gordon. It was similar to Gordon's hustle play in Game 2 that led to a Michael Porter Jr. 3-pointer.

It was not the only similar play from Game 2. LeBron James tied the game at 106-106 by hitting two free throws with 26 seconds. Michael Malone didn't call a timeout, and the ball ended in Murray's hands.

"The Blue Arrow" melted a lot of time in the clock before hitting a tough fadeaway jump shot over Austin Reaves with three seconds remaining to give the Nuggets a 108-106 lead.

The Lakers had no timeouts remaining, so Anthony Davis inbounded the ball quickly to James, who got draped by Nikola Jokic. The ball bounced to Taurean Prince, who missed the Hail Mary halfcourt shot as the buzzer sounded.

What's next for Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets?

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals following their 4-1 series win over the LA Lakers. The Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are coming off a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns.

The two teams split the season series with two wins each. It appears to be an even matchup, given the size of the Timberwolves frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns going up against Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. They also have Naz Reid coming off the bench.

Minnesota also has a couple of wing defenders to make life difficult for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker did a fantastic job against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Nuggets have the homecourt advantage due to finishing above the Timberwolves in the standings. They also have the experience advantage after winning the championship last year.

