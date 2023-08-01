"I was Lamar before Lamar [Jackson]": Spurs guard claims he could've matched 2019 NFL MVP had he chosen football

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte Graham recently opened up on his sports past. He even went as far as to compare himself to an MVP talent in the NFL.

Like most pro athletes, Graham was a multi-sport athlete growing up. Outside of basketball, he also was interested in playing football.

Recently, Graham sat down with Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson on his "Run Your Race" podcast. During the interview, the Spurs guard talks about how good he was at football back in the day. Graham then spout out a hot take saying that he was Lamar Jackson before the Baltimore Ravens QB burst on the scene in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I played football. I was nice at football. I told you I was Lamar before Lamar. I'm serious bro."

Right now, Jackson is arguably the best running quarterback in the NFL. Before winning an MVP with the Ravens in 2019, he was a Heisman trophy winner at Louisville.

Spurs guard Devonte Graham should compare himself to a different NFL quarterback

While Devonte Graham might feel he was a good quarterback, Lamar Jackson is a bit of stretch. Instead, the Spurs guard should be comparing himself to a different NFL QB.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Graham doesn't match up to the frame of Jackson. However, there is a quarterback in the NFL that is also undersized. That being Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite standing at 5-foot-10, Murray managed to be a top pick in the NFL. In his first season with the Arizona Cardinals, he won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Through four seasons, Murray has thrown for 13,848 yards and 84 touchdowns.

From a comparison standpoint, Murray is a much better option for Graham to compare himself to. They have a similar frame, and Murray plays a similar style as Jackson.

Since Jackson is a more notable player in pro football right now, it makes sense why he was the name Graham mentioned. That being said, if he was that good, Murray would be his ideal pro comp.

Instead of pursuing football, Graham decided to put his time and energy into the hardwood. Now, he finds himself on the same team as a generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)