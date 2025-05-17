"I left everything for him": Rudy Gobert's girlfriend Julia Bonilla shares heart-wrenching statement about feeling 'isolated' amid breakup rumors

On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert's girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, was seen opening up on rumors about their breakup. The podcast host released a heart-wrenching statement, as she expressed feeling 'isolated' during this period. It has been alleged that Gobert and Bonilla have parted ways a year after the birth of their child.

The artistic director and agent released a lengthy statement on Instagram, as she highlighted her current situation with the former Defensive Player of the Year. Captioning her story with an explanation, she wrote:

"I'm going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated far from my family and friends. I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him.

"I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship. When everyone criticized and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always."

Continuing to pour out her disappointment and pain, Bonilla resumed:

"Despite how I have been treated, I chose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well being. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this challenging time."

Julia Bonilla writes a heartfelt message on her story amid break up rumors

According to reports, Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla broke up at the start of the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff run. The team is currently in the Western Conference finals and will face the winner of the semifinals between the OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

Rudy Gobert releases statement amid breakup rumors

After his girlfriend Julia Bonilla released a statement about their split, Rudy Gobert answered back with a statement of his own. The Timberwolves center, similar to his girlfriend took to Instagram to share his statement.

Captioning the story with a note, the Frenchman claimed a lot of "inaccuracies" in the reports being published as he gave his version of the story:

"A lot of inaccurate information out there. .. .Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship. Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live.

"It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever. I'm fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I'm asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times."

Rudy Gobert gives his statement on the breakup rumors with his girlfriend

Rudy Gobert allegedly asked Julia Bonilla to move out of the house with their son Leo while she was pregnant with his second child. There have been no confirmations as such about this, so far.

