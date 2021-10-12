“I like when he's aggressive. I like when he's trying to score” - Golden State Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr on asking Draymond Green to shoot more threes

Draymond Green has been at the forefront when it comes to forging a defensive identity for the Golden State Warriors. Green's basketball IQ, vocal leadership and defensive tenacity helped the hobbled Warriors finish in the top five for defensive ratings in the league.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is a perennial All-NBA Defensive Team honoree and has been elite on that end of the court.

His IQ and vocal leadership helps him make plays on the offensive end of the court and act as the de facto point-forward for his team as he puts his teammates in great positions to get easy buckets with his supreme playmaking ability. However, the one thing that Draymond lacks which sometimes ends up hurting his team is a reliable three-point shot

As per Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he wanted Draymond Green to shoot two to three threes every game. Andrews reported:

Steve Kerr now: "I told Draymond I want him shooting 2 to 3 threes every game. If you're open, let it fly ... I like when he's aggressive. I like when he's trying to score."

Draymond Green shot a woeful 27% from the perimeter with two attempts per game last season. If he takes his coach's advice and becomes more aggressive, shooting at least three threes during the season with decent consistency, it will open up the court for both him and his teammates as defenses would have to respect his shot rather than sag away.

Will Draymond Green and the Warriors make a deep playoff run this season?

The resurgent Warriors are in for a huge season, with Klay Thompson returning, giving them a roster capable of competing against the best in a loaded Western Conference.

Klay's much awaited return will give the Dubs the ideal boost that they require to make a deep playoff run. Prior to his return, the Warriors will have to figure out answers to questions relating to the fit of youngsters such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman in their playoff campaign.

All eyes will be on Kuminga and Wiseman but Moody seems the one that will most likely play a vital role with his smooth jumper and strong physical attributes.

Draymond Green's leadership will be vital in this situation as he can help the youngsters learn the ropes at an accelerated pace prior to the post-season.

Another factor that will play a crucial role in the Warriors run is health. If Draymond Green and Stephen Curry can be healthy, and if Klay comes back to 90% shape, they are bound to make a deep playoff run with the talent and championship experience they possess on their roster.

