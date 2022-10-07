"I didn't like anything, I liked that we came out of it healthy" – Kevin Durant is not too concerned with preseason game performance, says team building and consistency is in focus

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was visibly displeased with the team's performance in their preseason game against the Miami Heat. However, the superstar still had some positive notes to add during his post-game interview.

The Brooklyn Nets are viewed as one of the best teams in the league heading into the season. Coming off a turbulent offseason packed with drama, however, the Nets are still finding ways to adapt to their current situation.

Heading into the preseason, the Nets find themselves facing major inconsistencies. While Ben Simmons' long-awaited return has been a massive boost to the team's overall roster strength, Brooklyn hasn't been able to notch a win just yet.

Their most recent loss against the Miami Heat leaves a particularly bad taste in one's mouth considering that they lost by a massive scoreline. With conference rivals Miami getting the better of Brooklyn in this home game, Kevin Durant found himself voicing his displeasure about the loss.

When asked whether he liked anything about the game during the interview, Durant responded:

"I didn't like anything. I like that we came out of it healthy. I mean, every game you're going to have good spurts, bad spurts. You're going to have runs and moments where you play good and bad. But it's the consistency that we just want to keep building on that. Keep getting better at that."

However, the Nets forward concluded with a positive takeaway. He said:

"We got some good stretches and some bad stretches. I think that's the part of preseason."

Durant's initial response could be worrisome, considering this offseason with the Nets he managed to subdue all doubts for the future.

Durant's lack of concern toward the loss could be viewed both positively and negatively. Several new elements have been added to the team, so Brooklyn is in a very turbulent developmental phase.

With their superstars displaying their faith in the team, Brooklyn could benefit in the long-run if things begin to click.

Kevin Durant looked solid against the Miami Heat

Although the Brooklyn Nets were handed a crushing loss by the Heat, the Nets still had some positive takeaways in the form of Kevin Durant's performance.

In Kyrie Irving's absence, Kevin Durant led the offensive charge for Brooklyn. Recording 22 points in 26 minutes, the "Slim Reaper" displayed why he is considered one of the most lethal scorers in the game.

Knocking down 8-12 shots from the field, Durant managed to put on a show for the home crowd at the Barclays Center.

Unfortunately, Kevin Durant would be the only standout performer for the game. Ben Simmons continued to look rusty as he notched only four points and four assists, along with six turnovers.

Playing without Joe Harris in the forward spot also gave Brooklyn an opportunity to test out their new recruit Royce O'Neale. The former Jazz forward notched six points on 2-6 shooting from the field while displaying some solid defense.

The 80-109 loss is definitely one Brooklyn would be better off forgetting. Having started the preseason off with an 0-2 record, the Nets will hope to notch their first win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 12.

