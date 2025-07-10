“I like me with a chip on my shoulder”: D'Angelo Russell makes Mavericks’ intentions clear in electric exchange with Nico Harrison

D'Angelo Russell signed a two-year, $11.6 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Russell joins a core led by Kyrie Irving, former LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg. Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison welcomed D-Lo to the team via a phone call.

Harrison told the former All-Star that he was excited to have Russell on the team. The point guard responded to the general manager’s comment:

“I like me with a chip on my shoulder.”

D'Angelo Russell added that he knew Klay Thompson was in Miami and that he would link up with his new teammate to work out. The Mavericks’ training camp does not start until late September, but Russell is ready to begin his career in Dallas.

Reinforcing the backcourt became a top off-season priority for Nico Harrison when Kyrie Irving went down with an ACL injury in early March. The injury will reportedly keep the All-Star guard out for most of the season, making Russell’s signing crucial. Harrison added depth to the perimeter by re-signing Dante Exum.

Russell will start at point guard until Irving returns. Exum and Brandon Williams will back up the former LA Lakers star. Cooper Flagg will also likely get his share of running the plays.

D'Angelo Russell hypes reunion with former LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis on Instagram

The Dallas Mavericks desperately needed a point guard to fill up the injured Kyrie Irving left. To address that need, Nico Harrison signed a playmaker franchise center Anthony Davis is very familiar with. D'Angelo Russell and Davis played for almost three seasons together with the LA Lakers.

Russell recognized the significance of the reunion and shared a story on Instagram:

The LA Lakers sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber in February. Russell took the long route but still ended in Dallas. LA traded the point guard to Brooklyn for Dorian Finney-Smith. D-Lo promptly signed with the Mavericks once Harrison offered him a deal.

Kyrie Irving’s absence will be a big blow to the Mavericks. Without him, D'Angelo Russell will try to hold the fort until the superstar point guard returns. Russell’s chemistry with Anthony Davis could make him thrive with his new team.

