"I like the freestyle you dropped my boy": Shaquille O'Neal pranks Funny Marco over phone call with Kendrick Lamar

Aside from sharing his opinions on the NBA today with his fellow "Inside The NBA" co-hosts, Shaquille O'Neal spends some of his time with his podcast "The Big Podcast with Shaq." During his latest episode, he interviewed comedian Funny Marco where he hilariously pranked him by pretending to call rapper Kendrick Lamar.

With his popularity dating back to his time playing in the NBA as one of the greatest big men to ever do it, coupled with his time dabbling into the rap scene by releasing four studio albums, one can easily believe that he has formed connections with some of the most popular artists today.

During the episode, the LA Lakers legend dialed up Kendrick Lamar's number on his cellphone with Funny Marco eager to see how the conversation would pan out.

"Alright Kendrick Lamar I will hit you back," O'Neal said. "I like that freestyle you dropped my boy. Go on."

However, the comedian was not completely convinced by the interaction that took place as Shaquille O'Neal later revealed near the end of the episode that he had been pranking him the whole time regarding his celebrity connections.

Apparently, the one he was actually calling was one of the staff people who was working on his podcasts.

It made the phone call all the more hilarious, considering how quick and uncharacteristic the responses were, especially under O'Neal's notion that he had Lamar's contact details saved.

Shaquille O'Neal pranks Funny Marco again by calling 50 cent

Before he attempted to call Kendrick Lamar, Shaquille O'Neal started things off by dialing rapper 50 Cent's cellphone.

"50 Cent what's up boy you good? Alright boy, love you," O'Neal said. You online boy, love you. Go on. That was 50. I showed you man."

However, Funny Marco was not so impressed with the conversation as the "In Da Club" artist was not in a conversational mood, leading to Marco believing that something was fishy.

Before O'Neal revealed that the phone conversations he'd been having throughout the episode were fake, he called up 50 Cent's number yet again near the end of the podcast to prank Funny Marco one last time.

Hilariously, Marco argued that the person the former NBA big man was calling all this time did not look nor sound anywhere close to the iconic rapper.

Shaquille O'Neal called Charles Barkley on FaceTime during the podcast episode

Despite all the prank calls that Shaquille O'Neal made in the podcast, his FaceTime call with Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley was not fake.

"What's up brother I'm here with Funny Marco," O'Neal said, "you know who that is? ... We on the podcast and he told me to call the most famous person I know and that happens to be you."

Considering how long the two have known each other, it was a welcome sight to see O'Neal call one of his friends, who also happens to be one of the premier NBA players in league history.

With Barkley's face showing up on O'Neal's phone, it was evident that there was no faking that one.