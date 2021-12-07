"I was like, you know what, f**k you, LeBron" - Kyle Rittenhouse slams LeBron James for a tweet criticizing his emotional testimony; claims he is not a fan of the LA Lakers superstar anymore

LeBron James of the LA Lakers received plenty of attention almost a month ago when he mocked Kyle Rittenhouse on Twitter during his trial for murder. Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on all charges, recently blasted James for his comments about him.

In an appearance on Blaze TV's 'You Are Here' show hosted by Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson, Rittenhouse spoke about his trial, the Kenosha incident and James' comments. The 18-year-old revealed that he used to be a LeBron and Lakers fan before and had some harsh words for "The King."

"I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I'm like, you know what, f**k you, LeBron," Kyle Rittenhouse said.

Kyle Rittenhouse testified at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10th and a video of him breaking down in tears during it went viral. Some people thought that his tears were not real, including LeBron James who mocked Rittenhouse on Twitter.

James mentioned in his viral tweet that Rittenhouse must have eaten some lemon before testifying. He added three laughing emojis at the end of his tweet, which has more than 260,000 likes and almost 40,000 retweets as of this writing.

LeBron James @KingJames USA TODAY @USATODAY Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/bFoip1xmSg What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu… What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu…

LeBron James' tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse divided the internet. Some agreed with James that Rittenhouse was faking his tears, while others blasted the four-time NBA champion for mocking an 18-year-old. In the end, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all six charges stemming from the Kenoshi incident that resulted in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers to face Enes Kanter Freedom and the Boston Celtics

LeBron James and Enes Kanter Freedom.

In addition to disgruntled LA Lakers fans, his haters and Kyle Rittenhouse, Enes Kanter Freedom of the Boston Celtics has also been calling out LeBron James this season. Freedom, who is using his status as an NBA player and a public figure, has become an activist against the People's Republic of China for their alleged forced labor of the Uyghur people.

The Celtics big man has a history with James throughout his career. This season is no different as he criticized "The King" for turning a blind eye on the issues with forced labor in China, where Nike and 87 other multinational companies are linked to forced labor factories.

Enes Kanter FREEDOM @EnesFreedom Money over Morals for the “King” 👑



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justiceThey really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says soDid you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? https://t.co/YUA8rGYeoZ

LeBron James and Enes Kanter Freedom faced each other back on November 19th, wherein the Celtics got the win. After the game, James commented about Kanter Freedom and said that they had an opportunity to talk in the hallway before the game, but Freedom walked right by him.

Freedom clapped back by saying that it was James who walked right past him after the game. The 29-year-old big man noted that he's willing to educate LeBron about China and all the alleged human rights violations they are doing, as well as issues with Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Celtics on CLNS @CelticsCLNS



#Celtics #Lakers



⚡️by @calm @InsaCannabis LeBron James on Enes Kanter: "I think if you know me I don't really give too many people my energy, he's not going to be someone I give my energy ... I seen him in the hallway, he blew right by me."⚡️by @betonline_ag LeBron James on Enes Kanter: "I think if you know me I don't really give too many people my energy, he's not going to be someone I give my energy ... I seen him in the hallway, he blew right by me."#Celtics #Lakers⚡️by @betonline_ag @calm @InsaCannabis https://t.co/fZ0wi16TS5

It's interesting to see if LeBron James and Enes Kanter Freedom will be together on the court for their matchup on December 7th at Staples Center. As of this writing, James is listed as questionable with a strained abdomen.

