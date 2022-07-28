"I don't like LeBron James, I like Michael Jordan much better" - Former POTUS Donald Trump weighs on NBA GOAT debate, would love to have 'The King' on his women's basketball team

Former United States president Donald Trump has chimed in on the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Trump made his choice, and it was not a surprising one, considering he has been feuding with "The King" for several years.

In a keynote address at the America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, D.C., the former POTUS was at it again. He bragged about being the greatest women's basketball coach before going at James. He picked Jordan over James and proceeded to invite the LA Lakers superstar to be part of his team.

"I'd be the greatest women's basketball coach in history," Trump said. "I don't like LeBron James. I like Michael Jordan much better. But I'd go up to LeBron James and say, 'LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman? Because what I'd love you to do is star on my team."

It was not the first time the 45th President of the United States called out James this week. He also mentioned the four-time champion at the Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday. He asked James if he ever thought about becoming a woman.

"If I were a basketball coach of the women's team, I would be the greatest coach of all time," Trump said. "I'm not a fan of LeBron James at all. I don't like him. But I'd say, 'LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever because I'd like to have you on my team.' I'd love to have you on our team LeBron. But, think of it it's so crazy what's happening."

Jon Root @JonnyRoot_

- Donald Trump if he owned a WNBA team “LeBron, have you ever thought about becoming a woman?”- Donald Trump if he owned a WNBA team “LeBron, have you ever thought about becoming a woman?” 😂 - Donald Trump if he owned a WNBA team https://t.co/zxj4DoLKS3

Trump almost said the exact same thing during a TPUSA summit in Nebraska in May. He once again took a shot at James and asked him if he wanted to become a woman.

"I'll say this to LeBron James, who I don't like very much," Trump said (h/t Newsweek). "I'll say, 'LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I'd love to have you on my basketball team.'"

Will LeBron James sign an extension with LA Lakers?

"The King" of the LA Lakers has only a year remaining in his contract.

The feud between LeBron James and Donald Trump has been a one-sided affair for a couple of years now. James has not said anything about Trump since 2020 when the latter lost the presidential elction to Joe Biden.

"The King" is prioritizing his 20th season in the NBA. He will be entering the final year of his deal with the LA Lakers. He's eligible to sign an extension starting on Aug. 4. However, James' decision could hinge on how the Lakers build their roster for next season.

According to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo! Sports, James has a long history with free agency, and re-joining the Cleveland Cavaliers is a possibility. Rohrbach also noted that James' son Bronny could also be a factor in his decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far