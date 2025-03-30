"I was like they probably saw NBA centel" - Grizzlies' GG Jackson reveals hilarious reaction to getting coach Taylor Jenkins' firing news from friends

GG Jackson was on the inactive list when the Memphis Grizzlies fired former coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday. Jackson had a G League designation ahead of his team’s showdown with the LA Lakers on Saturday. The forward competed for the Memphis Hustle when the news of Jenkins’ dismissal came out.

After the Grizzlies’ 134-127 loss to the Lakers, Jackson had this to say when asked about how he got the news of Jenkins’ firing:

“I was brushing my teeth when my friends called me and said Coach Jenkins got fired. My first thought was like they probably saw NBA Centel or something.”

NBA Centel is a parody account on X (formerly Twitter) that trolls players, coaches and executives. Some, even players, fall for the fake news the site often posts on the said platform.

The firing was not a joke, though. Shams Charania reported on Friday that per his sources, Jenkins “had lost the locker room over the course of the season.” Despite the Grizzlies’ crucial remaining games, the front office axed the coach who led them to a 44-29 record.

Apart from Jackson, Scotty Pippen Jr. also spoke about the firing. Jackson and Pippen earned their opportunities with Jenkins at the helm, making their reactions unsurprising.

Zach Keimam denies rumors claiming Memphis Grizzlies players had any say in the firing of former coach Taylor Jenkins

Following a 125-104 loss to the OKC Thunder on Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman fired former coach Taylor Jenkins. The news broke by Shams Charania shocked many on the team, including GG Jackson.

The reaction from the players was not surprising based on Kleiman’s interview with reporters before the Lakers game:

“I came to the conclusion that this is in the best interest of the team, and urgency is a core principle of ours, so decided to go on with the move. The players were not consulted on this decision. This decision is mine and mine only."

Kleiman hired Jenkins two months into his tenure as the general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies. The team made the playoffs in three of Jenkins’ six seasons. He had a 250-214 record, the best in franchise history.

The general manager did not explain why he made the decision without consulting the players. Kleiman elevated Tuomas Iisalo to interim head coach to take over Taylor Jenkins. The Finn will guide the team until the season ends.

