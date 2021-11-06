“I like where we're at right now" - Stephen Curry reflects on the Golden State Warriors' 7-1 start to the season

Stephen Curry is enjoying the Golden State Warriors' phenomenal start and likes the direction the team is heading in. The Dubs have lost just one of their first eight games and their last three games were all blowout wins.

The role players have stepped up and the team has a new defensive identity. They are now steadily climbing in most power rankings in the world. Curry is the leading MVP favorite-tag, according to many Vegas oddsmakers and analysts.

The Golden State Warriors routed the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans team by 41 points in their last matchup. Stephen Curry assessed the Golden State Warriors' 7-1 start to the 2021-22 NBA season, saying

"As we continue to go through the year, measure ourselves against whoever we play. I like where we're at right now. We're obviously a much better team than we've been the last two years and we have to continue to prove that every night."

Last season, the Golden State Warriors were 11-14 whenever Curry scored below 30 points and 26-12 whenever he dropped 30 or more. The "non-Curry" minutes were often a disaster for the team as their offense fell by drastic margins.

So far this season, the Golden State Warriors are 6-0 when Curry scores less than 30 points. In their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Curry recorded just 15 points and the Warriors still won by 22 points. The team is now no longer over-reliant on Curry to score big numbers to win and that makes them a truly scary title-contender.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The Warriors are experimenting with different Steph Curry rotation patterns. He’s allowed it, but it’s pretty clear his eventual preference will be to return to what he’s always done. The Warriors are experimenting with different Steph Curry rotation patterns. He’s allowed it, but it’s pretty clear his eventual preference will be to return to what he’s always done. https://t.co/KZcFs3vxkm

Stephen Curry spoke about the Golden State Warriors' direction after the win against the Pelicans, saying:

"We're pretty good. We've obviously had this long homestand...Some teams with not great records but we're taking care of business and eventually you play everybody, so it's just a matter of controlling what you can control."

"For us, you got to focus on the things, no matter who you're playing, that will allow us to be the team we want to be. Turnovers, our defensive presence, everybody who's out there being a threat to shoot the ball on offense."

The Golden State Warriors have made an incredible start despite the absence of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Many analysts predict that if Thompson returns healthy, the Warriors will be a force to reckon with.

—@stephenasmith "It is official, I'm picking the Golden State Warriors to win the championship." "It is official, I'm picking the Golden State Warriors to win the championship."—@stephenasmith https://t.co/5esLjQBv3P

Andre Iguodala humbly assesses the Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala had a much more humble and calculated response when asked about the Golden State Warriors' status after the win on Friday. He claimed the 7-1 start was possible because of the favorable schedule. However, he added that he is happy that the team is doing whatever is necessary to protect the home court in this historic eight-game homestand.

Iguodala said:

"We're OK. We're a work-in-progress...We've had a more favorable schedule, so I don't think you look too much into it. We're doing what we're supposed to do. That says a lot."

He mentioned that there are a lot of comebacks and lapses in the league. For example, the OKC Thunder recovered from two double-digit deficits and upset the LA Lakers twice in one week. Andre Iguodala referenced the New York Knicks' comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks last night and hopes the Golden State Warriors don't fall victim to a comeback or an upset.

"There is something to taking care of the games you're supposed to take care of", said Andre Iguodala..."So we've got to finish off the home stretch and continue to have the right mindset in terms of not looking at our record but looking at how we're playing and how we're improving through each game."

Despite their league-best record, it is enlightening to see veterans like Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry maintain a mindset of constant improvement.

