"I don't like seeing people coming at my guy Russ like that" - Shaquille O'Neal defends Russell Westbrook, clarifies what the pair spoke about in their courtside interaction

LA Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has defended Russell Westbrook's poor play for the Lakers this season. Westbrook has seemingly been at the forefront of the team's struggles this season as they currently sit eighth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 24-24.

O'Neal appeared on the NBA on TNT show, and explained his recent interaction with Westbrook last Friday when the Lakers visited the Orlando Magic. The Hall of Fame center noted that he was not having an argument with the former MVP, but was giving him advice to slow his game down.

"I don’t like to see people come at my guy, like Russ, like that, so I’m watching him, analyzing him. I finally see his problem. He wants to do so good, he’s doing a thousand miles an hour. So, 'my man, slow down,'" O'Neal said.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



talks about his courtside conversation with Russell Westbrook at the Lakers-Magic game "I don't like to see people come at my man Russ like that." @SHAQ talks about his courtside conversation with Russell Westbrook at the Lakers-Magic game "I don't like to see people come at my man Russ like that."@SHAQ talks about his courtside conversation with Russell Westbrook at the Lakers-Magic game https://t.co/reJSqESpJa

O'Neal put forward that Westbrook is not a young player, so his athleticism can't bail him out of tough situations like it used to. O'Neal also went on to say that Westbrook has to read the game better and learn how to use his burst of speed to his advantage by being patient. Shaq also mentioned that going downhill on a full-court fast-break is no longer the 33-year-old superstar's strength.

The 2017 NBA MVP has the third-lowest scoring average of his career this season. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game, while shooting 43.7% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc. Westbrook is having a down season, but he's not the sole reason the Lakers are playing badly.

Shaquille O'Neal at courtside in LA Lakers win over the Orlando Magic

Shaquille O'Neal at courtside in Lakers vs Magic game. (Photo: Courtesy of @BleacherReport/Twitter)

When the LA Lakers visited the Orlando Magic last Friday at the Amway Center, there was a familiar face courtside. It was none other than Shaquille O'Neal, who has a history with both teams. O'Neal played the first four years of his career in Orlando before spending the next eight in Hollywood with the Lakers.

Shaquille O'Neal led the Magic to their first ever NBA Finals appearance in 1995, but they were swept by the Houston Rockets. O'Neal joined the Lakers in the 1996 offseason, winning three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. He would then win his fourth and final NBA title in 2006 as a member of the Miami Heat.

In the video above, Shaquille O'Neal can be seen from the sidelines interacting with Russell Westbrook during the game. O'Neal told Westbrook that he was "playing too fast," and it seems as if that advice might have worked. The Lakers point guard finished the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, with just three turnovers.

Also Read Article Continues below

LA went on to win the game against the Magic, 116-105. They then proceeded to Miami and lost 113-107 to the Heat. The Lakers were back in the win column on Tuesday night with a 106-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. They have three more road games to play before heading home to Los Angeles.

Edited by David Nyland