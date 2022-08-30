“I like to talk to the basketball gods out there … Hopefully, they can listen to this last one, too” - LeBron James says he keeps an eye on teams with future picks to fulfill his dream of playing with his sons

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has clarified that he intends to play with his son, Bronny James, before retiring. The 37-year-old is coming into his 20th season, and Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 draft.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard, the four-time champion acknowledged that his family doesn't talk much about the future. He said he's left his wish to play with his son up to the basketball gods.

"We don’t even really talk about the future too much, put it in the air. Because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them. Hopefully they can listen to this last one, too," James said.

The former Miami Heat superstar also acknowledged that he keeps tabs on the draft and who has the picks in the future. Bronny will be eligible for the draft in 2024. King James needs to know the lay of the land before making his decisions.

"I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff," James said.

The four-time Finals MVP said he could keep going in the league and hasn't set a retirement date yet. LeBron James also believes he could play with his second son, Bryce James.

"I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see," James said.

Will LeBron James get to play with his sons in the NBA?

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is set to graduate high school in 2023 and will be enrolled in college later that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and he has been pondering his college options. However, because of the NBA's one-and-done rule, Bronny must wait to enter the draft until 2024.

LeBron James' current contract expires with the LA Lakers in 2025. However, James has a player option ahead of the 2024-25 season. This option allows him to opt out and sign with the team that drafts Bronny.

If LeBron James does get to play with his son in the NBA, it will be, without question, a memorable moment for the league. It will also be a testament to James' longevity.

