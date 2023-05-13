"I like that"- Jimmy Butler says he preferred the New York Knicks over the Milwaukee Bucks as they were more tough and gritty

Jimmy Butler is the biggest reason why the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs. Butler’s eighth-seeded Miami Heat toppled the top-ranked Bucks before dismantling the Knicks, who were the fifth seed.

When asked about the more bruising battle against the Knicks than the Bucks, “Jimmy Buckets” had this to say:

“I like that. That’s what we do better than anything. It’s [to] grind these games out. We’ve been in games like this all year long. We’re prepared for it. We stayed with it today.”

The Miami Heat surely took the long and grinding road to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament before salvaging their season with a win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best record in the entire NBA, awaited them in the next round. Milwaukee, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was the overwhelming favorite on paper.

Jimmy Butler’s Heat, however, couldn’t care less what the seedings are like. They disposed of the Bucks in five quick games. Butler exploded for 56 points in Game 4 before dropping 42 points in the close-out Game 5.

Antetokounmpo and the much-ballyhooed Bucks defense couldn’t slow down “Jimmy Buckets.” He torched them for 37.6 points on 59.7% shooting. Butler isn’t known for his three-point efficiency but shot 44.4% from deep versus Milwaukee.

The New York Knicks, after seeing what Butler did to the Bucks, wouldn’t allow him to go off. They turned the game into a defensive struggle, which only played to the Miami Heat’s strengths.

Jimmy Butler didn’t have an efficient night in Game 6 to close out the Knicks. He had 24 points on 22 shots but had eight rebounds and four assists. Butler’s impact on the defensive end was felt as well. He guarded Jalen Brunson along the baseline which led to a crucial game-sealing turnover.

Jimmy Butler will be raring to go up against the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers versus Boston Celtics series

"Jimmy Buckets" will be a marked man in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler vowed to be back in the Eastern Conference Finals after losing in the same round to the Boston Celtics last year. Butler, who battled ailing knees throughout the series, couldn’t eliminate the Cs in a Game 7 in Miami.

Now that he has managed to keep his word, he will be raring to move one step further and ultimately rule the conference.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat played in 2 play-in games, and now they are in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat played in 2 play-in games, and now they are in the Eastern Conference Finals. 🔥 https://t.co/uR4du2h846

Beating the Philadelphia 76ers or the Celtics, however, will be a tall task. Philly has reigning MVP and former teammate Joel Embiid while Boston has perhaps the deadliest duo in the NBA in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The games are not won on paper though. The Miami Heat have proven it time and again in the playoffs. Regardless of who they face next, count on Jimmy Butler and his team to be ready to battle and grind out games.

