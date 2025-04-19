"I don't like the way Savannah looks at LeBron James": Kevin Gates drops race bite comparing Lakers star's wife's gaze to 'white women'

Ahead of Game 1 of LeBron James and the LA Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the future Hall of Famer's wife, Savannah James, was criticized by rapper Kevin Gates.
In a video that's been circulating on social media, the rapper said that if he had a choice, he wouldn't switch lives with the Lakers star because of his wife.
Gates questioned why Savannah wasn't more excited about her secret handshake with her husband before, saying that he doesn't like the way she looks at LeBron, whom she's been with since they were in high school.
Instead, Gates said that he likes how "white women" look at James.
"I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron," Gates said on Saturday. "I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like, (as) soon as he walk out there, they be geeked out."
The video Gates referred to was a clip of the couple from 2023 during a Lakers game where LeBron wasn't playing, but was in attendance with his family.
Looking ahead at LeBron James and the LA Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves
With LeBron James and the LA Lakers preparing for their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the four-time NBA champion hasn't weighed in on the video of Kevin Gates.
He's locked in ahead of what's expected to be a thrilling first-round matchup. Additionally, Luka Doncic sent Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves home in the playoffs last year, and fans are eager to see how things play out this postseason.
During the regular season, the Lakers and the Timberwolves split wins and losses over four games, with LA notably picking up the only win after the Doncic trade.
However, as Anthony Edwards and Minnesota showed last season in the playoffs, they have what it takes to make a deep run.
This season, James has continued to defy Father Time, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He also shot 51.3%, including 37.6% from beyond the arc.
Following Saturday's Game 1 in LA, the two teams will meet again on Tuesday before the series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday.
