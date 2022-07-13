"I was like wow, at 30 this is probably really difficult to deal with ... LeBron is strong and quick" - Metta World Peace reveals Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the toughest players he has ever guarded

The 2003-04 Defensive Player of the Year, Metta World Peace, disclosed that his toughest matchups were Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Even for a tough, smart defender like World Peace, these two have given him problems.

Metta World Peace came into the league as an exciting two-way player. While he could score, he was known for his work on the defensive end. Instantly making an impact as a defensive-stopper, Metta was a feared defender during the early 2000s. But that doesn't mean he never had a hard time stopping someone on the opposing team.

The 2010 NBA champ went to the "I AM ATHLETE PODCAST" and revealed the two players who gave him the toughest matchups.

"I think MJ [Michael Jordan] was always the toughest for me," World Peace admitted, "I was like wow, at 30 this is probably really difficult to deal with."

"LeBron is strong and quick," he continued.

He concluded with this:

"Not only you're guarding him, but he's moving the ball places where you got to get a help defense."

Jordan and James posed unparalleled offensive threats. Metta played against Jordan during his stint with the Washington Wizards. LeBron James and World Peace had several head-to-head battles against each other throughout their careers.

Metta World Peace had an interesting NBA career

Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs - Game One

Formerly known as "Ron Artest," Metta World Peace was drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1999. With an average of 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals, he was named a part of the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

After two and a half seasons, the Bulls traded him to the Indiana Pacers, where he would play the best basketball of his career. In 2004, he became an All-Star and the Defensive Player of the Year.

His stint with the Pacers became known for 'Malice at the Palace.' The incident resulted in the NBA suspending Metta World Peace for the remainder of the season. The unfortunate event tainted his career.

Before joining the Los Angeles Lakers, he played with the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets. His first season with the Lakers resulted in a championship, helping Kobe Bryant capture his fifth ring against the Lakers' longtime rival, the Boston Celtics.

After winning his first and only title, fans quickly forgot about his infamous incident. His winning ways helped Bryant solidify his legacy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far