"I don't listen to agents" - Steph Curry delivers icy response on Jonathan Kuminga’s shaky commitment to Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had their Media Day on Monday without restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The young forward skipped the interviews with the media as his contract stalemate with the organization isn't over yet. His decision not to show up on Monday was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater on Sunday.Charania and Slater also reported that the Warriors have given Kuminga a new contract offer. From a two-year, $45 million deal, Golden State offered him a three-year, $75 million contract. However, the 22-year-old still didn't agree since both offers have team options in the final year.The only offer the Warriors gave Kuminga without a team option was a three-year, $54 million contract.On Monday, Curry was asked about his thoughts on what Kuminga's agent said. The media member claims that Aaron Turner, the agent, said that if they are given the deal they desire, they would be dedicated to winning a championship with the Warriors.However, the two-time MVP said that he doesn't listen to agents.&quot;I only listen to my teammate, I don't listen to agents or anybody speaking on behalf. I'll hear that from JK,&quot; Curry said. Curry was the asked about what he heard from Kuminga.&quot;He'll be committed when he gets here,&quot; Curry responded. &quot;I just know, from man to man, he didn't want to be in the way of anything. Let that situation play out, he can speak for himself.&quot;No one knows how the contract situation between Kuminga and the Warriors will end. The team wants the player to be in a team-friendly deal, while the free agent forward wants to secure his future with a player-centric contract.Steph Curry reveals that he's been talking to other veterans on the team regarding Kuminga's situationDue to Jonathan Kuminga's difficult circumstances, the team has been unable to address other roster-related issues. Gary Payton II, who re-signed with the organization, will be eligible to practice, according to reports.However, Al Horford and D'Anthony Melton, will not be able to join the squad until Kuminga's issue is resolved.On Monday, Steph Curry admitted that Kuminga's contract situation has been brought up and discussed among the veteran stars of the team. They have discussed it as well as the possible future it may bring.&quot;We talk about it for sure,&quot; Curry said. &quot;As leaders on the team, you've got to acknowledge what's going on. Don't make it more than what it is, other than a team trying to figure out the situation that's in front of us and the challenge that's in front of us.&quot; Steph Curry and the other stars on the team expect Kuminga to be locked in and ready to help the team once the contract standoff is over.