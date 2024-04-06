"I was a little thicker, a little stronger" - Josh Hart clears air on his proposal post that went viral for hilarious reason

NBA forward Josh Hart has gone viral on social media for many reasons. One of the reasons the forward went viral was his curiosity regarding the taste of breast milk, which still haunts him to this day. Another viral moment of Hart was when he proposed to his now-wife, Shannon Phillips, but it was for a different reason.

The New York Knicks found a gem in Hart after they traded for him last season. The 6-foot-5 forward has provided his new team with hustle and effort. The rebounding forward has also started a podcast with his All-Star teammate, Jalen Brunson, where they talk about most things that they find interesting.

In the recent episode of the "Roommates Show," Brunson brought up his proposal in Jan. 2021 and addressed the reaction on social media. Fans loved the proposal, but most of them paid more attention to his behind, which seemingly looked bigger and caught most fans off guard.

Hart explained how he was able to build a substantial lower body that contributed to him going viral.

"I had tendinitis in my knees," Hart explained. "So I started doing like, really heavy, lower body lifts and loading so my thighs and my butt got bigger. But I didn't tailor my pants.

"They were custom, but they were custom to how I was built a year and a half before. So, I was a little thicker, a little stronger."

Hart added that he tried different pairs of pants for that special day, but none of what he tried on fit him well.

Shared below is Hart's proposal post on Instagram.

Josh Hart says there's nothing one can do to stop Wemby offensively

There are quite a handful of players who are considered "unstoppable" in the NBA. One of them is San Antonio Spurs star rookie, Victor Wembanyama. Given his height advantage over most players, paired with his skills and talent, the French center is impossible to defend.

Josh Hart, one of the smartest defenders in the league, praised the French rookie on his rapid development. He said there's nothing one can do to stop Wemby offensively sometimes except hoping for him to miss.

"Like Wemby, you can't do nothing, it doesn't matter... You can't block it, it's impossible to block his shot."

He also named a few other players who are difficult to defend. Hart mentioned Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant. At 6-foot-11, Durant is difficult to defend against, especially when he's having a great shooting night. Another player the Knicks forward named was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

At 6-foot-10 playing the small forward position, Porter is considered a strong offensive player. He uses his height against defenders and there's nothing they can do to stop him.

