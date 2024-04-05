"I did a little taste test" - Josh Hart credits 'breast milk' for stellar performance on Knicks

Known for his rebounding despite being a perimeter player, Josh Hart went viral last year for his comments about his curiosity about breast milk. This time around the New York Knicks forward admitted to having tasted a bit of breast milk before a recent game that gave him enough juice to have a stellar performance.

Hart's curiosity about breast milk isn't something that fans expected nor did they ask for it. But the forward wanted the world to know that he likes to explore things, even when it has to be related to tasting alternative milk.

In the recent episode of the "Roommates Show," Hart and his All-Star teammate Jalen Brunson hosted NFL legend Chad Johnson. During the show, the Knicks forward was curious and asked Johnson if he had the chance to taste breast milk. The former NFL player admitted to having tasted it but didn't enjoy his experience.

Hart, on the other hand, is promoting the benefits of breast milk and shared an experience that he believes to be an effect of drinking it.

"I did a little taste test," Hart said. "I feel like it would probably taste like, a little better from the source, cause you get the full experience.

"My first year having triple-doubles, rebounding numbers, could be in part of the breast milk."

Hart has six triple-doubles this season and most of it happens when OG Anunoby is sitting out games due to injury. For his rebounding, he's averaging 8.2 this season, which is the highest of his career.

There isn't any scientific explanation as to why Hart was able to perform the way he did. But it could simply be because he was getting more chances to play while Anunoby's injured.

Josh Hart shows love to Malachi Flynn

Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn surprised the entire NBA community with his recent performance. Against the Atlanta Hawks, Flynn took advantage of the open looks he was given and scored 50 points off the bench. Everyone couldn't believe it and most were speechless with his outing.

Josh Hart, a player who spent little time with in New York this season following the Anunoby trade, was energized by Flynn's performance. He went to X (formerly Twitter), to give the veteran guard his props.

"Evil Donte went crazy!!!!" Hart posted.

Hart's performance underscores the fact that even bench players can have a major scoring outburst given the right chance. While Hart hasn't been able to put up those numbers, his six triple-doubles this season are proof that he's a skilled and talented player.

