“I'll give them a $200 tip“ - 320 pounds Shaquille O'Neal reveals his monstrous McDonald's diet

Many NBA players are freakishly big, which is why finding out about their diet is always surprising to fans, especially Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq is 7-foot-1 and weighs 365 pounds, making fans wonder what his diet looks like.

O'Neal recently had a chance to share his McDonald's diet with the public. According to the former LA Lakers star, he orders fries, a double-cheeseburger, 10 nuggets and a diet Coke. Shaq mentioned that he eats that much because he's on a diet.

"When I go to McDonald's," Shaq said. "[My order is] a number one, double cheeseburger and 10 nuggets and a diet Coke because I'm on the diet. My order never changes."

"When I go to McDonald's and order food... and the kids bring it, I'll give them a $200 tip. I'm not about to go in there and cook it and do it. You're doing that for me? Appreciate you, big homie. Thank you."

According to the former NBA All-Star, he eats five meals a day. Shaq broke down what he eats whenever he doesn't go down to the golden arches.

"I eat a healthy breakfast just to hold me for the day: three turkey sausages and about four or five egg whites. Meal two is gonna be some fruit. Meal three is gonna be a shake and fruit. Meal four is probably gonna be a light salad, and then meal five is gonna be chicken, fish, or steak."

Still, for a big man, O'Neal's diet consists of a ton of calories. Years ago, he and his girlfriend at the time, Laticia Rolle, showed what it was like to feed the four-time champ. Rolle made three pancakes and an egg white omelet, which wasn't much for someone of Shaq's size.

Shaquille O'Neal shared his top 10 greatest NBA players

Having a list of the greatest players of all time is usually a hot topic for debate in various NBA communities. Even legends have shared their list and Shaquille O'Neal is no exception. After Julius Erving shared his own list, O'Neal saw a chance to share his own.

Interestingly, he had a certain way of breaking down his greatest list. Shaq separated them into first and second teams. The Lakers legend listed Magic Johnson, the late Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and himself as the first team.

His second team comprises Stephen Curry, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Isiah Thomas and Karl Malone

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

In response to being left off Julius Erving's list, Shaquille O'Neal put together his own list of the NBA's top-10 greatest players ever.

