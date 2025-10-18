  • home icon
  • "I'll go to a 'No Kings' Rally because I hate America": Steve Kerr announces decision to participate in anti-Donald Trump protests

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 18, 2025
Steve Kerr announces decision to participate in anti-Donald Trump protests (Credits: Imagn)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced his decision to participate in protests against Donald Trump, adding to his long history of speaking out against the U.S. president. The Warriors’ coach has made his dislike for Trump publicly known, dating back to the 2016 election.

On Friday, Kerr addressed the media following the Warriors' preseason finale matchup against the LA Clippers. He was asked about the team’s plans for the next couple of days, with the regular season opener getting closer. Kerr replied, announcing that he will participate in a No Kings rally.

“Tomorrow, I’ll go to a No Kings rally because I hate America,” Kerr said. “That’s what I heard. If you go, you hate America.”
Kerr’s comments are followed by criticism from Republicans who have described the No Kings protests as “anti-American,” with many calling them “hate America” rallies. The event has been described as an opportunity for citizens to display their discontent with the Trump administration.

Steve Kerr, who has won four championships with the Warriors over the last 12 seasons, has only visited the White House twice, celebrating the 2015 title with Barack Obama and the 2022 championship with Joe Biden.

"The most proud thing that exists": Steve Kerr on his dynamic with Stephen Curry

Steve Kerr has seen success at every level in the NBA, winning five championships as a player and four more as the Golden State Warriors' coach. Despite enjoying such a decorated career, the most valuable thing Steve Kerr has received from basketball isn't the championships or worldwide acclaim.

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Kerr expressed pride in his relationship with Steph Curry, comparing their dynamic to that of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and Michael Jordan and Mark Jackson.

"There's a reason [Tom] Brady and [Bill] Belichick worked," Kerr said. "There's a reason Phil and Michael worked. ... When all is said and done, it might be the most proud thing that exists. The most proud dynamic of my career will be a collaboration with Steph."

Steph Curry will take the floor for the Warriors in the team's season opener against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. This could be Curry's last season under Kerr, as the legendary coach is on the final year of his contract with no talks of an extension so far.

