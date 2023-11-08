"I’ll keep looking up at rafters" - Carmelo Anthony daydreams about his Knicks jersey getting retired at Madison Square Garden

Looking back on the career of Carmelo Anthony, one can't note the absence of a championship after playing 20 seasons in the NBA. However, the 10-time All-Star still managed to accomplish enough feats that warrant a memorable legacy, such as two All-NBA Second Team selections and four All-NBA Third Team selections.

Anthony also won the 2013 Scoring Champion Award and became part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. His career with USA Basketball shouldn't be forgotten, as he helped secure three Olympic gold medals for the country.

Recently, the former Knicks star was interviewed by GQ Sports' Adam Caparell, who asked him if he ever thought about what it would be like seeing his number hanging in Madison Square Garden. Anthony responded with a sense of wonderment of the scenario.

"I do. [Laughs] I do," Anthony said, "But it's like, damn, is it going to happen? This is New York -- to go up in the rafters of Madison Square Garden. It's like you went up in the rafters of the world. You know what I mean? When it happens, or if it happens, I'll deal with it. Until then, I'll keep looking up at the rafters."

Anthony considers going up in the rafters of Madison Square Garden the same as being "in the rafters of the world." Moreover, he isn't focusing on something that hasn't happened yet. Until then, he remains optimistic and patient about it while he waits his turn at basketball glory.

Carmelo Anthony talks about his life post-NBA

In the same interview with GQ Sports, Carmelo Anthony was asked how he found peace in retiring from the NBA after a long career. The former Nuggets star recalled how it took him a while to finally come to terms with everything while acknowledging that he played the game at a high level on the court.

"A mindset [laughs]," Anthony said, "You had to tap into a different level of understanding and searching and figuring out what is the common denominator in all of this. It took me a while. It took me being away from the game for 15 months to understand what this feels like. I know what it feels like to do it, be a part of that journey."

"Now I'm cool, I'm at peace," Anthony added, "I did it at the highest level. I had multiple roles throughout my career. So I can relate to everybody -- from the end of the bench to the star player."

In the 20 seasons played in the league, Anthony averaged 22.5 points (44.7% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range) and 6.2 rebounds per game. At the height of his career, he was considered one of the most lethal scorers on the court, especially in one-on-one possessions.

From being a marksman from beyond the arc to an elite shotmaker, Anthony had no weaknesses in his offensive game as he caused problems for opposing defenses. Despite leaving the game without a championship to his resume, NBA fans still remember Anthony's accomplishments in his entire basketball career.