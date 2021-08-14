"I'll miss throwing him lobs" Alex Caruso on what he'll miss about not playing with LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Alex Caruso's days of teaming up with LeBron James and playing for the LA Lakers are over. The defensive specialist joined the Chicago Bulls in NBA free agency this summer and will be looking to endear fans in Windy City with his performances.

At the same time, Alex Caruso is going to retain some fond memories of the four years that he spent with the Purple and Gold. Caruso spoke about his time as a Laker during his Bulls' introductory media availability and recalled the fastbreak plays that he executed with LeBron James. He said:

"As far as playing with LeBron, I'll never take that for granted, how much he does for his teammates. I'll miss throwing him lobs - hopefully me and Zach can get on that same page."

Alex Caruso will certainly get the chance to revisit the transition dynamic with another high-flying athlete in Zach LaVine. Only time will tell whether those plays will be as exhilarating.

Alex Caruso hopes he can be on the same page with Zach LaVine as he was with LeBron James

Alex Caruso played a supporting role in the escapades of LeBron James' Lakers but that doesn't mean he wasn't a key component in the cog. Caruso is a strong defender, often being a menace for the opponents. He is a high-flyer too and can aggressively attack the rim for hammer dunks, a move that made him famous across the internet.

Alex Caruso goes for a dunk

Playmaking and defense are Alex Caruso's key skills. The Bulls are aware of his limitations and strengths and it seems that they're happy with the overall package that they're getting.

The Bulls are also eager to ease some pressure off Zach LaVine's shoulders. With the addition of Caruso and Lonzo Ball, LaVine can focus on scoring and defer defending responsibilities to the aforementioned duo.

The basketball world is excited to see the new Chicago Bulls play, but the memory of LeBron James and Alex Caruso bringing the stadium down is still fresh and will remain so for a long time.

