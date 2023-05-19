"I’ll be ready on Saturday"- LeBron James says an ankle twist isn't gonna stop him from playing in Game 3

LeBron James vowed to be available for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday despite rolling his ankle late in Game 2. The left ankle injury is the latest the four-time MVP has had to go through this season but already declared his availability next game.

This is what James had to say to TNT’s Chris Haynes regarding his status when the series shifts to Los Angeles:

“I’ll be ready on Sunday. I just stepped on the foot of AG [Gordon]. Nothing is keeping me from playing.”

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes LeBron James tells @NBAonTNT “I’ll be ready on Saturday. I just stepped on the foot of AG. Nothing is keeping me from playing.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… LeBron James tells @NBAonTNT “I’ll be ready on Saturday. I just stepped on the foot of AG. Nothing is keeping me from playing.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

James jostled with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon for a possible rebound as Nikola Jokic attempted a hook shot in the paint. Jokic’s shot was too strong allowing Gordon to possibly follow it up with a layup.

LeBron James, however, blocked Gordon’s shot just in time but unfortunately stepped on his foot upon landing. James crumpled to the floor grimacing in pain while both teams raced to the opposite end of the court.

The LA Lakers were still trailing 101-96 when James was left on the floor holding his left ankle. Dennis Schroder, who saw an opportunity to score off the break, refused to call a timeout to halt play. The German passed it to Austin Reaves who drilled a crucial three-pointer off the glass to cut Denver’s lead to 101-99.

LeBron James, now tying his laces, got ready to defend as the Denver Nuggets were setting up their next play. When Schroder fouled Jamal Murray’s layup attempt, James bent over near the sideline while grimacing in pain. He refused to be taken out of the game.

LeBron James could have done better in the last 50 seconds of Game 2

Jamal Murray’s free throws off Dennis Schroder’s foul extended the Denver Nuggets’ lead to 103-99. Anthony Davis missed a three-pointer before Denver called a timeout.

A poor after-timeout-play by the Nuggets allowed LeBron James to sneak behind Nikola Jokic and steal the ball. With only Murray guarding him, “King James” bulldozed his way to the rim for either a dunk or a layup.

From out of nowhere, Aaron Gordon suddenly appeared, forcing James to miss a point-blank attempt. It was the second time the Lakers superstar blew a wide-open attempt at the rim. The miss was deflating as it allowed the home team to add more cushion to their lead.

Backcourt Alerts @BackcourtAlerts Bruce Brown with the clutch steal on LeBron James Bruce Brown with the clutch steal on LeBron James 👀 https://t.co/2PtIEWfmJs

Jamal Murray’s free throw made it 108-103 with 12.6 seconds left in the game. LeBron James raced to their end of the court for a quick two or even a three-pointer. “LBJ” couldn’t even attempt a shot as Bruce Brown stripped him off the ball and the Lakers’ final chance of cutting the lead.

Despite the 0-2 deficit James and the LA Lakers remain confident (via Lakers Nation):

"What you take out of it is this is not the NCAA Tournament. It's first to four wins... Until a team beats you four times then you always have a chance to get out of it. That's the confidence we need to have."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation LeBron James:



"What you take out of it is this is not the NCAA Tournament. It's first to four wins... Until a team beats you four times then you always have a chance to get out of it. That's the confidence we need to have." LeBron James:"What you take out of it is this is not the NCAA Tournament. It's first to four wins... Until a team beats you four times then you always have a chance to get out of it. That's the confidence we need to have."

"King James" has vowed to be available on Saturday. It remains to be seen if they can cut the Denver Nugget's lead to one game once the series moves to Los Angeles.

