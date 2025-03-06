"I'll rest when the season's over" - Resilient James Harden makes feelings clear after 24th 50-pt night

James Harden registered the 24th 50-point night of his career on Wednesday as the LA Clippers outlasted the Detroit Pistons 123-115. Harden also dropped an all-time classic one-liner at the end of the game as the Clippers improved to 33-29 for the season.

In his postgame interview, Harden was asked by Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink about his minutes over the past few games. He has played at least 38 minutes in four straight contests and seven out of the last 10. The former MVP seemingly doesn't care about fatigue and walked off with a one-liner.

"I'll rest when the season's over," he said.

James Harden has no time to rest since the LA Clippers are in a tight spot in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak and inched closer to the No. 7 spot in the West currently held by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Homecourt advantage is still up for grabs since the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets continue to struggle. The Clippers have the sixth-toughest schedule remaining in the NBA so they will have their hands full in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Clippers handled their business at home inside the Intuit Dome on Wednesday by beating Cade Cunningham and the surging Detroit Pistons. Harden's stat line was 50 points, four rebounds and five assists. He made six 3-point shots, going 14-for-24 from the field and 16-for-20 at the free throw line.

James Harden is regarded as one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. Harden's peak was during his time with the Houston Rockets where he won his only MVP award in 2018. He has since regressed following stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

But now that he's back home in Los Angeles, Harden has reinvigorated himself with the Clippers. However, the team needs more from the rest of the roster, including Kawhi Leonard who has dealt with injuries this season.

James Harden inches closer to Top 3 in NBA's all-time 50-point game list

Following his first 50-point game in five years, James Harden remained fourth in the NBA's all-time list of career 50-point performances with 24. Harden needs one more to tie Kobe Bryant's record for third all-time, just behind Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

Chamberlain has achieved the feat a whopping 118 times, which is a seemingly unbreakable record. Jordan managed to do it 31 times in his career, making Wilt's record more impressive.

Harden certainly has a shot at tying Bryant's record and even possibly eclipse him before retiring. His scoring has gone down over the past few seasons but he remains capable of dropping 50 points here and there.

