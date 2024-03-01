"I'll send da video": NBA fans mock Anthony Edwards over baby mama controversy after his latest tweet

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an Anthony Edwards bobblehead night on Wednesday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. During a night when the Timberwolves recognized his All-Star status, “Ant-Man” put on a show. He had a team-high 34 points to go with four assists, two rebounds and one block to lead Minnesota to a 110-101 win over Memphis.

After the game, Edwards couldn't hide his glee when asked about the giveaways given by the team to fans. The athletic guard said that it was an honor for him to play for the franchise and that he will continue to strive to be better.

Anthony Edwards’ excitement following that night has not subsided. He went on X (formerly Twitter) to ask who had received the bobbleheads. Fans quickly pounced on his post:

The “I’ll send the video” comment was a sly shot at Anthony Edwards after what reportedly happened to him and Paige Jordae. “Ant-Man” was accused by Jordae of impregnating her and demanding that she get an abortion. Based on the alleged text messages posted by the Instagram model, Edwards had asked her to send him a video where she took abortion pills.

Edwards received a ton of flak after Jordae posted on Instagram reported text exchanges between the two. She included a photo of a money wire transfer of $100K that allegedly came from the basketball star. The amount was supposed to be payment for her silence and for the abortion.

When Paige Jordae made the allegations, Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel had recently announced that she was pregnant with the basketball player’s child. While that issue has seemingly died, some basketball fans have not forgotten and used it to troll the two-time All-Star.

Anthony Edwards has been superb despite the controversial off-court noise

Despite the off-court surrounding him, Anthony Edwards’ play on the court has not been affected. He has been superb in leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best in the Western Conference. The 42-17 Timberwolves are desperately trying to hold off the OKC Thunder (41-17) and the Denver Nuggets (40-19) for the top seed in the West.

Edwards has been a big reason why Minnesota has been playing well all season long. “Ant-Man” is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is hitting 46.9% of his shots, including 38.1% from deep. More than the numbers, he has been the Timberwolves’ unquestioned leader and their go-to option when the stakes are high.

Fans sometimes take shots at Anthony Edwards, particularly using the “send me the video” comments to try and rile him up. More often than not, he has responded with his play on the court.