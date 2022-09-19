"I'll take us against that Bulls team with MJ, Rodman, and Scottie" - 3x NBA champion makes a bold claim, asserts 'Showtime Lakers' could handle Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls

Byron Scott, a “Showtime Lakers” member, sees no reason why their legendary team could not beat Michael Jordan’s dynastic ‘90s Chicago Bulls squad. In a hypothetical winner-take-all match, the three-time champion believes Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will carry the Lakers to victory.

On the "Off the Dribble" podcast, Scott explained why the ‘80s Lakers should handle the late ‘90s Bulls:

"You didn't have to guard Dennis Rodman. On our team, and in the '80s, you had five guys on the court. All those guys could dribble, shoot, rebound, run. I mean, it was a different style of basketball.

"I still think we were one of the greatest teams that ever played the game, that was ever assembled. I'll take us against that Bulls team with MJ [Jordan], Rodman and Scottie [Pippen]."

“B-Scott” may be underestimating Dennis Rodman on offense. Not putting a body on “The Worm” could prove fatal. The Seattle Supersonics couldn’t shake Rodman’s impact on the offensive glass in the 1996 NBA Finals.

In his three-year stint with the Chicago Bulls, Rodman was the NBA’s rebounding king. He helped Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen win three straight titles.

The “Showtime Lakers” weren’t the five-man offensive juggernaut that Byron Scott implied. Their best lineup had either Kurt Rambis or AC Green doing the dirty work that Dennis Rodman did glamorously. “The Worm” was easily the best player of the three.

Teams had to account for Rodman’s defense. His offense may have been an afterthought. However, his defense, hustle and grit were the stuff of legends. With Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman was part of one of the greatest defensive trios the NBA has ever seen.

From 1984, Jordan’s rookie year, until 1989, Abdul-Jabbar’s final season, the “Showtime Lakers” only had a slim 5-4 edge against MJ’s Bulls. Pippen was only a rookie in 1987, while Rodman did not arrive until the start of the 1996 season. Of course, the Lakers won three titles from '84 to '89.

The “Showtime Lakers” had the edge in talent against Michael Jordan’s Bulls teams

As good as Scottie Pippen was, he wasn’t comparable to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson. Michael Jordan could be the best player to play the game, but he didn't have the top 10 all-time talent like the “Showtime Lakers."

James Worthy wasn’t a bad third wheel on offense, either. “Big Game” James was the finisher of the NBA’s deadliest fast break attack in the ‘80s and was clutch when the big moments came. Worthy averaged 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lakers.

Perhaps, the LA Lakers’ superior firepower could carry them through in a win-or-go-home matchup. However, no one would be surprised if Michael Jordan donned his Superman cape and willed the Bulls to victory.

The styles will be different based on the contrasting coaching methods of Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. The Lakers may have the edge in talent, but betting against Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson seems unwise.

