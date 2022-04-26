“I’ll teach you the bad words later” - Shaquille O'Neal and Luka Doncic engage in a hilarious exchange as the former tries to learn Slovenian

Former NBA superstar-turned-analyst Shaquille O'Neal's fascination with interacting with foreign NBA players in their language was once again on display during his recent interview with Luka Doncic.

O'Neal was impressed with Doncic's performance in the Dallas Mavericks' blowout win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Monday.

The former LA Lakers legend wanted to compliment the Slovenian in his language. Shaquille O'Neal asked Luka Doncic to translate "great job" in Slovenian, and a hilarious exchange followed between the duo.

"Luka, you know you're one of my favorite players, teach me how to say 'great job' in your language please brother," asked Shaquille O'Neal (via ClutchPoints on Twitter).

Luka Doncic responded by saying:

"Zelo Dobro, it means very good. I'll teach you the bad words later."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Shaq: "Teach me how to say 'great job' in your language please."



Luka Doncic: "Zelo dobro."



Shaq: "Zelo Dobro, brother. Zelo dobro."



Luka: "I'll teach you the bad words later." 🤣



Shaq: "Teach me how to say 'great job' in your language please."Luka Doncic: "Zelo dobro."Shaq: "Zelo Dobro, brother. Zelo dobro."Luka: "I'll teach you the bad words later." 🤣https://t.co/1v43Qd9OFQ

Shaquille O'Neal has previously tried to interact with the likes of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in their respective languages as well. The former league MVP hasn't always been spot on with his translations, but it has turned out to be a hilarious watch for viewers.

Luka Doncic shines in his second game back to lead Dallas Mavericks to a record-breaking win over the Jazz

Luka Doncic produced yet another scintillating display in the playoffs, bagging 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in Monday's Game 5 contest against the Utah Jazz. The Dallas Mavericks registered a 102-77 win in the process, the fifth-highest victory margin in playoff history.

The Mavericks put on a defensive clinic, limiting one of the best 3-point shooting teams, the Jazz, to only three 3-pointers in 30 attempts. Doncic had more points, rebounds and threes than anyone in the Jazz side. He failed to lead the Mavericks to a win in his first match back from injury in Game 4 but compensated for that loss in style in Monday's home fixture.

StatMusk @statmuse Luka Doncic tonight:



33 PTS

13 REB

5 AST

3 3PM

+32



He had more points, rebounds and threes than anyone on the Jazz. Luka Doncic tonight:33 PTS13 REB5 AST3 3PM+32He had more points, rebounds and threes than anyone on the Jazz. https://t.co/OThaVeUBWq

The Dallas Mavericks have taken a 3-2 lead in this first-round series. The margin seems close, but Dallas have been way better compared to their opponents. With Luka Doncic finding his rhythm in the last game, and the likes of Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber playing their parts to perfection, the Mavs are the favorites to win this contest and advance to the next round.

Jason Kidd has done a remarkable job in his first season as Dallas' head coach, helping this young squad play to their potential. The Mavericks' defensive improvements are a great testament to what Kidd brings to the table. It will be interesting to see how far the former NBA champion can lead Luka Doncic and Co. in this year's playoffs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava