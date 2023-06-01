"I look like him"- Paul George says he used to be compared to Usher when he was young

Paul George hilariously revealed on his podcast that he used to be compared to popular R&B artist Usher when he was younger. George did have the same hair and beard style at the time. His co-podcasters found it hard to believe, though.

Some of George's features aren't exactly the same as the famous singer. However, PG convinced his co-podcasters that there were comparisons made, saying:

"You know what's crazy? People used to compare me to him [Usher] a lot. I swear! I look better, right?" joked George.

PG's co-hosts highlighted differences like George's forehead and other features that didn't align with the Clippers' star's claim. He then revealed the comparisons were made when he was younger when he looked a little different.

"But this was when I was younger. I looked a little different when I was younger... It ain't me, don't get mad at me. You know what I mean? They was selling tickets then, they was woofin' me."

George then proceeded to sing two lines from a 1997 hit from Usher called "My Way," as demanded by his co-hosts after he claimed that he can sing too.

Interestingly, Usher does have a lookalike, a famous personality among NBA circles, Tee Morant, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant's father. Tee resembles the singer arguably more than anyone else and certainly Paul George. The duo even got together at a game after internet memes went viral about their shocking resemblance.

NBA @NBA



presented by Google Pixel on TNT Tee Morant and Usher... or is it Usher and Tee Morant #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT Tee Morant and Usher... or is it Usher and Tee Morant 😂#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT https://t.co/AoJrNJ71ci

Paul George is becoming a fan favorite with his podcast gig

Several NBA players, current and former, have created their own podcasts. It's been a great side gig for them and also for the fans, who get to learn about stories that haven't been reported internally among players and teams.

A few months ago, LA Clippers star Paul George, who has generally maintained a low profile compared to most other stars, started a podcast called "Podcast P with Paul George." He has invited some notable stars like DeMar DeRozan and Karl-Anthony Towns to the show.

George has revealed stories about his Indiana Pacers days, given his insights on the latest happenings in the league and also gotten his fellow guests to talk about uncovered stories from their careers.

Paul George's approach has been candid and relaxed, which has held onto some fans, who have developed a liking for the LA Clippers star. PG13 has been locked in on this side gig of his, having released one episode weekly. He already has 190 videos on the YouTube channel in just two months.

