“I lost my family doing it, I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it” – Shaquille O'Neal restrains himself from commenting on Ime Udoka’s scandal, admits he was a "serial cheater" himself

Shaquille O'Neal is keeping himself away from the Ime Udoka scandal. One of basketball’s most outspoken figures refuses to be a “hypocrite” in real life and distanced himself from the situation.

On “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the NBA legend gives a brutally honest answer as to why he has to watch Udoka’s controversial issue without comment:

“I am going to step down from this conversation. I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.

Shaq continued:

“I just wish that certain parties weren’t involved. I’ve known Nia Long for a long time and I like her… They’re going through a lot of family stuff. I’m never the guy that’s gonna get up here because of my platform and fake it.

Elucidating his romantic exploits, Shaq said:

“I did it. I was the best at it and not proud of it at all. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it. … I’m not that guy. I’m real with the situation.”

The Boston Celtics recently suspended head coach Ime Udoka for a year when allegations about him being in an improper relationship with a staffer came out. Team governor Wyc Grousbeck wouldn’t reveal details of what happened, but said that the suspension was “warranted.” Grousbeck, who hired a law firm to do the investigation, handed out the suspension because it was based on “research and evidence and facts.”

Before Grousbeck’s press conference, Ime Udoka offered a public apology but has since kept his silence. The Boston Celtics haven’t made a decision yet on his contract with the team. American actress Nia Long, who is the mother of Udoka’s kids, has so far refused to issue any statement.

Shaquille O'Neal added that he can be a hypocrite sometimes in basketball, but in real life, he has to be brutally honest.

Shaquille O'Neal sends a message to Ime Udoka and all involved parties

Back in April on The Pivot podcast, Shaquille O'Neal opened up on how his cheating broke up his family. The LA Lakers icon revealed the emptiness he felt during that time and how he could not make up for lost time.

Shaquille O'Neal admitted that that period was the biggest regret of his life as a family man. All the money in the world and fame couldn’t restore what he had broken.

He hoped that the Ime Udoka situation would not end in the same way:

“I wish they can come through it and I hope they do not lose their families over what was done.”

Former NBA player Matt Barnes also sounded off on the Ime Udoka situation:

Recent reports are starting to show that the situation is a lot worse than the Boston Celtics are admitting. Hopefully, Shaquille O'Neal’s wishes for everyone come true.

