"I do a lot of things in the community and I realized they didn't have a place where they can go" - Shaquille O'Neal visits Boys and Girls Club facility named after him following his $1 million donation

Shaquille O'Neal has credited the Boys & Girls Club of America for keeping him out of trouble while growing up in Newark, New Jersey. When O'Neal became an NBA superstar, he became a national spokesperson and started donating to the organization.

In a report by Sawyer Buccy of CBS46 News, the LA Lakers legend was in Atlanta on Wednesday. He visited the kids and teens at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County. The building was named after him following his donation of $1 million last year.

"I am here. I do a lot of things in the community and I realized they didn't have a place where they can go," O'Neal said. "I saw this building was abandoned and I was like, 'We can use this facility for the Boys & Girls Club.'"

Shaq's donation to Henry County was not the first time he helped the community. WSB-TV Atlanta reported last December that O'Neal held his "Shaq-a-Claus" event in Henry County. The four-time champ handed out toys, school supplies and clothes to the children.

The former Miami Heat player has held the annual event since 1997 in different places in the United States. In addition to Atlanta, Shaq also held "Shaq-a-Clause" events in Compton, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Orlando. It was part of O'Neal's gesture of giving back, something that he learned from his mother, Lucille.

"The great Dr. Lucille O’Neal, who happens to be my mother," Shaq said. "(She) always said if I can help those in need, do it. For me, it's a better feeling having her smile. Better than any commercial I've done. Better than any deal that I've done."

O'Neal has been on a giving spree the past few months. He recently bought a young couple in Dallas a new washing machine and 70-inch television. He also bought a young kid a guitar, while giving a total of $2,500 in tips at the famous New York City restaurant Jue Lan Club.

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed his time in Europe

Shaquille O'Neal spent some time in Europe last week as DJ Diesel, performing on several shows. O'Neal started his European tour on Ushuaïa Ibiza in Spain on July 13 before going to Croatia for a two-day set in Krk and Dubrovnik. On July 16, he flew back to Spain and played at the Dreambeach Festival in Almeria.

The 50-year-old entertainer finished off his five-day tour in Boom, Belgium for the 2022 Tomorrowland Festival. When he was in Croatia, (Krk is a two-hour drive from Ljubljana, Slovenia) O'Neal was taken care of by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. The Slovenian stars hooked up the three-time Finals MVP with a mansion, food and hookah.

"Shout out to Luka. When I arrived at Luka's town, some people picked me up," O'Neal said. "They drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit. They escorted me to the show."

