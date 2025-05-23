"I love you beyond" : Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant pens heartfelt birthday wish for her beloved aunt Cat Gasol

Kobe Bryant's family has stayed close with his former LA Lakers teammate Pau Gasol's family following Kobe's tragic death in 2020. So much so that Pau and his wife, Catherine, are like "uncle" and "auntie" to the late NBA legend's kids.

In the latest display of their bond, Kobe's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, shared a heartfelt post to wish Catherine a happy birthday on Thursday. Natalia took to Instagram to share images of her with "Auntie Cat" along with a heartfelt wish.

"AUNTIE CAT BIRTHDAY! ❤️" Natalia captioned her IG story.

"I LOVE YOU BEYOND! ❤️" Natalia shared on her following story.

Image: @nataliabryant IG

Image: @nataliabryant IG

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, also shared a birthday tribute for her "bestie" on Instagram.

"Love doing life with you, bestie. The good times, the sad times, the fun times and the days full of laughter. You're like a little sister I never had. Love you, miss you and hope you have the best birthday. Xo," Vanessa captioned her IG story.

Image: @vanessabryant IG

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol's time together at the LA Lakers lasted seven seasons, but their relationship lasted beyond the court. They even named each other as their kids' godparents and after Kobe's passing, Gasol also named his first daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, in honor of his Lakers teammate and his daughter Gianna.

Natalia Bryant unveils new court in memory of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

After graduating from USC last weekend, Natalia Bryant shared the news of the unveiling of a refurbished basketball court at a Los Angeles park earlier this week. The court boasts a purple-and-gold makeover in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

"This week, we unveiled a new Kobe and Gianna Bryant Basketball Court in the heart of East LA!" Natalia captioned her IG post.

"In honor of Kobe and Gigi, this court is dedicated to every young person ready to grow, play, and challenge themselves every time they step on the court to #playgigisway."

The court is the 21st community basketball court sponsored by Bryant's "Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation" and the third in Los Angeles. Natalia Bryant attended the unveiling of the court in LA on Monday.

"I’m happy that by opening these courts we get to give those opportunities to make those kinds of memories to get outside," Natalia said. "My sister would want everyone to play her way, play Gigi’s way. A level of competitiveness and also sportsmanship, as well. And, same with my dad, the Mamba mentality. I know that he just wants as many kids to be playing on this court, practicing everyday."

With their latest initiative, Natalia Bryant continues to keep her father and sister's memory alive.

