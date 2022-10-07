"I would love to bring a team here at some point... I want the team here Adam, thank you" - LeBron James outrightly vouches for NBA introducing a team in Las Vegas

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has publicly expressed his desire to bring an NBA franchise to Las Vegas. He spoke about it during a post-game news conference. The Lakers lost 119-115 to the Phoenix Suns during preseason action on Wednesday night. However, it was LeBron's statement that caught the public eye.

James didn't hold back when a reporter asked him about Las Vegas. He was straight to the point about his future intentions:

"I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing."

"I know Adam [Silver] is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe...But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

LeBron James' long stated wish of owning an NBA team

Forbes recently announced that LeBron James has become a billionaire. James and his business partners have made it their goal to own a basketball team. With the NBA rumored to expand, the Lakers' superstar definitely has a chance to fulfill his dream.

Las Vegas is one of the busiest and most expensive cities in the United States. The city's economy is flourishing. It also has an iconic downtown core and a proven track record for hosting professional sports teams. Las Vegas seems like a perfect fit for the NBA. The league has always considered the city to be a possible expansion location.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



–– LeBron James on owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas



"I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. ... I want the team here Adam, thank you."–– LeBron James on owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas "I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. ... I want the team here Adam, thank you."–– LeBron James on owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas 👀https://t.co/n8ZVKafc6T

With such a great opportunity on the horizon, it's obvious why LeBron is so vocal about owning a team in Vegas. The Lakers superstar is famously known as "LeGM" on social media platforms. Fans will be happy to see him become an NBA owner once he retires from the sport.

James has always looked to follow in his idol Michael Jordan's footsteps. This would be the next step in that process.

The NBA Superstar joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner in 2021. This makes him a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. Recently, James teamed up with NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love to purchase a 'Major League Pickleball' team.

LeBron James looks to be in great shape heading into his 20th NBA season

Meanwhile on the court, LeBron looks like he's in mid-season form. The 37-year old dropped 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The four-time NBA champion is gearing up for an important season with the Lakers.

The Lakers were a disaster last season. Their core players - LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook - failed to develop chemistry with each other. They finished the season with a 33-49 record and missed the playoffs for the second time in four years.

The 'Kid From Akron' is closing in on Kareem Abdul Jabbar's record of most points in NBA regular season history. He will likely break the record this season barring any major injuries.

LeBron James and the Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in their season opener on October 18.

Poll : 0 votes