"I love helping kids all over the world and in different communities" - Shaquille O'Neal teams up with NFL star and philanthropist for back-to-school community celebration

Hall of Fame big man and LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is back at it again. After touring Europe as DJ Diesel, O'Neal is back giving love and kindness to the community. He recently partnered with an NFL star and a philanthropist to help families in Atlanta.

In a report by Landon Buford on his official website, O'Neal will team up with former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and businessman William Platt. They'll host a "Back 2 School" community celebration on July 31 through Platt's B.A.N.K Foundation.

"I love helping kids all over the world and in different communities," O'Neal said. "I'm passionate about this, and it’s important for me to make sure that they succeed. So I definitely wanted to support The B.A.N.K’s back-to-school drive because it's going to help a lot of kids."

The B.A.N.K Foundation will also partner with the H.U.G.S. Foundation and Hoops 4 Hunger. The inaugural event that's going to provide children in Atlanta's Westside area with school uniforms and supplies. Platt, who owns several businesses in the area, is not new to philanthropy.

The father of four helped George Floyd's family throughout their ordeal. Being from the Westside of the city, he understands the things people need when their children go back to school.

"It all starts with the youth and how they look at themselves and their environment," Platt said. "We have to really invest in the kids, their education and re-build our own community. Therefore, I wanted to have the Back 2 school bash right here at our event space, The Bank."

Shaquille O'Neal visited the Boys & Girls Club of Henry County last week

Shaquille O'Neal at the Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Fresh from his European tour two weeks ago, Shaquille O'Neal visited the Boys & Girls Club of Henry County on Wednesday last week.

O'Neal met up with the kids and teens at the club while also admiring the new building named after him. The four-time NBA champion donated $1 million last year, per Sawyer Buccy of CBS46 News.

"I am here. I do a lot of things in the community, and I realized they didn't have a place where they can go," O'Neal said. "I saw this building was abandoned, and I was like, 'We can use this facility for the Boys & Girls Club.'"

Before going for his European tour, O'Neal had bought a young couple in Dallas a new washing machine and a 70-inch television. The former Miami Heat player recently moved into the Dallas area, as his restaurant chain "Big Chicken" will expand all over Texas.

O'Neal also made headlines last month when it was reported that he paid for dinner worth $25,000 at the Jue Lan Club in New York. However, he has clarified that he only paid $2,500 in tips at the famous restaurant.

