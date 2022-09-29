“I love playing the 5, I don’t mind" - 3x NBA All-Star confirms he is not averse to play out of position for Brooklyn Nets

Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons finds himself in a unique position with the Brooklyn Nets heading into the upcoming season. Given his versatility at his size, Simmons openly addressed his willingness to play out of position for the team in the frontcourt.

When he was drafted in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons was one of the most gifted prospects the NBA had ever seen. Standing nearly seven feet tall, Simmons was a virtual matchup nightmare as he played point guard.

As a gifted playmaker, the 26-year-old has been known to make use of his large frame to create difficult matchup scenarios. Given his athleticism at his size, Simmons is also capable of guarding multiple positions, which only adds to his versatility on the floor.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have had an incredibly active offseason. Considering the moves they have made and the critical re-signing of their superstars, the Nets have created a competent roster.

The team, however, remains understaffed at the center spot. With Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe as the only bonafide "big men" on the team, the Brooklyn Nets will need a more dominant presence at five. In this regard, Simmons nominated himself as a potential candidate.

While talking to Matt Brooks of Nets Daily, Simmons commented about potentially playing center. He said:

"I love playing the 5, I don’t mind."

Having Simmons playing center will be an interesting prospect for head coach Steve Nash to tinker with. Given his size, athleticism and defensive upside, Simmons could easily transition into the role.

Additionally, considering the talent at the Nets' disposal on the offensive side of things, Brooklyn could easily function coherently with Simmons at five. However, there may be some aspects that may not favor this tactic.

The Brooklyn Nets could take a hit from Ben Simmons playing the 5

While his skillset as a scorer doesn't necessarily stand out, Ben Simmons finds himself in a position that fits his game style as a facilitator. With the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sharing the floor with him, Simmons has the avenues to just distribute and control the flow of the game.

This narrative was further solidified when considering Simmons' role in the Nets. While his role as a playmaker will certainly be a priority, Simmons will be tasked with some difficult defensive assignments.

Given his frame and length, the Brooklyn Nets star could easily guard multiple positions. However, extended minutes in the center spot could be a concern. The role of the five in the NBA has undergone significant changes. However, it remains one of the most physically demanding positions in terms of contact.

Simmons, who has primarily played as a guard, may find himself at risk of injury while playing extended minutes at the five. This has been seen in the case of LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, who is primarily a power forward.

Having Simmons on the floor and playing will be a major priority for the Brooklyn Nets next season. While playing him at center could give them a lot of flexibility on the roster, the Nets may want to monitor the situation closely.

