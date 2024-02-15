“I love how private he keeps his life.”: NBA fans celebrate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s under-the-radar wedding

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has largely kept his relationship with his girlfriend Hailey Summers private. Even as his popularity continues to rise, the OKC Thunder superstar has only given glimpses of his life with the former collegiate soccer standout. The two hardly make any noise concerning the big events of their life together.

Back in June, Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers were engaged. To announce it, Summers posted on Instagram a simple photo of both of their hands intertwined while showing off her diamond-encrusted ring. Compared to other basketball players, they celebrated it behind the prying eyes of the public.

Six months later, they went on IG again to welcome the upcoming addition to their family with Summers’ baby bump on full display. Like in previous instances, it was announced casually with no fanfare. The trend is likely to continue with the latest update on their relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers got married on Feb. 14 but kept the event close to themselves. They posted a photo of a simple frame on top of another mundane table with the words that noted when they tied the knot.

Expand Tweet

The announcement was almost too casual that fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted:

“I love how private he keeps his life. Makes him more of a dude”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It hasn’t been ascertained yet where the All-Star guard and Summers got hitched. The OKC Thunder had a game on Feb. 13 in Orlando. The Canadian had 32 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block. He and Jaylen Williams led the Thunder to a 127-113 road victory.

The matchup against the Magic was Oklahoma’s last game before the All-Star break. After the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander met up with Hailey Summers to exchange “I Dos.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the public’s eye in the next few months

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s life outside of basketball remains largely private, he will be under scrutiny as the OKC Thunder’s franchise cornerstone. He will be headed to his second straight All-Star game and first as a starter. That he grabbed one of two starting spots over Steph Curry is already news in and of itself.

After the All-Star game, the scrutiny on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be even more intense. Basketball fans will be interested to see how far he can take the Thunder with him. Oklahoma, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are closely fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. “SGA” will be front and center every time OKC plays.

Expand Tweet

As his team succeeds, the attention will turn to his potential individual accomplishments. He has a very realistic chance of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander can keep his off-court events out of the limelight but what he does on the basketball court will be under the microscope.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!