“I love Rocky-type stories… Steph wasn’t highly recruited” - Shaquille O’Neal gives his props to Steph Curry, says the real ones are recognized by championships

Steph Curry has blossomed into one of the NBA's top superstars during his 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors. The talented guard is possibly the greatest shooter to ever play professional basketball. What makes Curry such a special player is how effortless the game looks.

Fans find themselves on the edge of their seats whenever Curry is heating up, knowing he has the ability to take over a game. But it hasn't always been easy for Curry. Curry wasn't highly recruited out of high school, eventually deciding to play for Davidson. Even so, Curry went on to become one of the biggest names in college basketball.

Fast forward to now, and Curry has defied the odds by becoming one of the NBA's all-time greats. It's gotten the attention of another icon in Shaquille O'Neal. On "The Big Podcast," O'Neal said:

"You could have a category, but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He's a tough-shot taker, tough-shot maker. I like where he's, you know, brought his career. Let me tell you something. I love Rocky-type stories.

"Kenny (Smith) was highly recruited coming out of New York. I was highly recruited. Steph wasn't highly recruited. So, to be able to work that hard and be the best shooter and one of the best players in the league, he gets my props for that. I love that."

It's fascinating to look back and see how some players were viewed before they became superstars in the league. Shaquille O'Neal shed light on the fact that Steph Curry has continued to battle to get to the level he's reached today.

Most of the NBA's top players were considered top recruits in high school who ended up playing for blue-chip programs.

That wasn't the case for Curry, as he's had to go up against critics throughout his career. His father, Dell Curry, was a respected long-distance sniper and was the Sixth Man of the Year in 1993-94. But Dell also started only 99 of 1,083 career games.

For now, it looks as if Curry will continue to defy the odds and watch his name climb up the ranks as one of the greatest in NBA history.

