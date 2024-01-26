“I love seeing you have fun”: D'Angelo Russell gets girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas' love amid his scoring surge

In Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Chicago Bulls yesterday, D'Angelo Russell delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing exceptional skills on the court. He scored 29 points, with a remarkable shooting performance of 10-18 overall and 8-12 from beyond the arc.

His precision and consistency from the 3-point line were particularly notable, contributing significantly to the Lakers' offensive dominance.

Taking forward the cheer of the match-winning performance of her star boyfriend, Laura Ivaniukas could not stop herself from praising Russel. She took to her Instagram story and posted a snap of the player on the court, writing:

"I love seeing you have fun out there."

Laura Ivaniukas got the cheerleading seat for her man D'Angelo Russell(Image via Instagram @laura.iva)

Russell's exceptional play has been a consistent trend recently, highlighting his crucial role as a key player for the team. Overall, his impactful display, paired with impressive contributions from teammates, played a pivotal role in the Lakers' compelling 141-132 victory.

His exceptional scoring prowess, particularly from the 3-point range, underscored his vital role in driving the team's offensive success.

D'Angelo Russell got into a spat with Nick Young

During his debut season with the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell played alongside Nick Young, and while they initially had a positive rapport, their relationship deteriorated following an incident involving Young's engagement with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

A pivotal event occurred when Russell captured footage of Young discussing an encounter with another woman, and seemingly viewing it as lighthearted, released the video publicly.

Subsequently, Azalea's engagement to Young ended, with the leaked footage widely believed to have been a contributing factor. Russell purportedly apologized to Young in the aftermath of the incident, expressing regret over the situation.

Even after time had passed, the issue continued to trouble the two players. In 2022, Young made comments about his interest in engaging in a boxing match with Russell, indicating that the tension between them persisted.

Following these events, Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after his second season, while Young joined the Golden State Warriors.

It all began when recently fans accused D'Angelo Russell of shedding tears on the bench during the LA Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Following the viral circulation of a clip apparently depicting tears, the guard took to social media to address the allegations. However, the response did not play out in his favor.

Despite contributing 34 points to secure the Lakers' victory, speculation arose as D'Angelo Russell was seen seated on the bench, with many presuming that he was in tears, prompting inquiries into the cause.

Upon noticing the discourse surrounding him on social media, the point guard refuted claims of shedding tears and asserted his toughness, stating that he self-identified as a "gangster."

