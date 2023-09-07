“I love Stephen A. Smith…Will always be my brother”: Skip Bayless brushes off Shannon Sharpe joining his ex-partner, maintains he has no hard feelings

For the past few years, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless have been battling it out for ratings on morning television. Despite being pitted against one another, the two still share a close relationship.

When it comes to sports debate shows, "First Take" and "Undisputed" sit in a class of their own. Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless continue to perfect their craft, and it's led to years of exciting TV.

Even though they are each other's biggest competitor, there is no love lost between the two hosts. Their story together goes way back, and they never forget it. Stephen A. might have taking shots at Bayless recently, but it hasn't change a thing. On a recent edition of "The Skip Bayless Show," the FS1 host opened up on his love and admiration for Stepehen A.

"I cannot impress upon you how much I love Stephen A. Smith," Bayless said. "He is my brother, he will always be my brother. It's almost hard to explain the bond that was created between us."

"I experienced the greatest moments, many of, face-t0-face with Stephen A."

Bayless went on this rant to assure he isn't mad at Stephen A. for bringing in Shannon Sharpe to be his co-host following his departure from FS1.

Stephen A. Smith feels indebted to Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless' feelings about Stephen A. Smith are not one-sided. The longtime NBA analyst has spoken out on multiple occasions about how he feels towards his former co-host.

Recently, Stepehen A. sat down with Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay" to discuss an array of topics. Bayless ended up coming up as both men have worked alongside him in the past. It was there that Stephen A. addmitted that he would not be where he is now if it hadn't been for Bayless.

"The reality is that I wouldn't be where I am today if he didn't give me that opportunity on First Take," Smith said. "For me to insult him in any way is just wrong."

When Bayless brought Stephen A. on to do "First Take," he was at a rocky point in his career. A contract dispute with ESPN left him off of television for nearly two years. Bayless knew what the two could do together, and gave him an opportunity to showcase his talents once again.

Without this, there is no telling what would have happened with Stephen A. He understands this very well, which is why he has nothing but love and respect for Bayless.