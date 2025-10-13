"I love that": Kawhi Leonard expresses true feelings about $17,937,500 FA signing's invaluable impact on Clippers 

Kawhi Leonard expressed his feelings about the LA Clippers’ acquisition of Brook Lopez this offseason. The 37-year-old veteran center signed a two-year, $17,937,500 contract with the Clippers in free agency.Lopez was solid in the Clippers’ loss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, finishing with 15 points and three blocks, shooting 6-for-10, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. While addressing the media after the game, Leonard expressed his happiness with Lopez’s signing.“I love that we have a shooting five,” Leonard said. “And we don’t have to put a 6’7” or 6’8” guy in to try to fill that center void. He can score on a small or like size in the post. He’s been doing great … Veteran guy.”Kawhi Leonard continued, discussing Lopez’s presence in the locker room, saying his humor will be crucial next season.“Well spoken. Knows how to bring humor in the locker room as well,” Leonard said. “You need that as the season goes on, because you do have a lot of boring days. You need that team camaraderie and somebody to give you a laugh.”Before signing with the Clippers, Brook Lopez had been with the Milwaukee Bucks for seven seasons. He played 469 games for the team, averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.Lopez was an integral part of the Bucks’ 2021 team that won the NBA Finals, making his championship experience key for the Clippers, who hope to contend in the 2025-26 season.&quot;The most well-rounded team since&quot;: Kawhi Leonard compares Clippers 2025-26 roster to 2021 teamIn Kawhi Leonard's six seasons with the Clippers, the furthest the team has progressed in the postseason is a conference finals appearance in 2021. Back then, the Clippers boasted a solid roster filled with two-way quality, headlined by Leonard and nine-time All-Star Paul George.Since that run, Leonard and Co. have not won a playoff series. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the two-time Finals MVP drew a parallel between the Clippers' current roster and the team from 2021.&quot;I think this is probably the most well-rounded team since then. It seemed like we were always missing a piece,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;Overall, we have the spots filled.&quot;The Clippers will return to action on Wednesday when they face the Sacramento Kings.