"I love the way these pants feel": When Stephen A Smith gave Dwyane Wade's fashion sense massive props after getting full makeover

Stephen A. Smith's fashion sense received a boost when former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade decided to give him a makeover.

The idea of functionality taking a backseat to be more dapper perhaps saw the renowned NBA analyst go for the move. But for Wade, it was a "revenge of the jocks" as he put it, when he gave Smith the makeover.

In 2013, Wade decided to give Smith a full-fledged fashion change and the whole journey was filmed by ESPN and is part of their throwbacks segment now.

At the start of the video, the journalist said this was his first time attempting something novel with an athlete.

“I have never ever ever in my career, put myself at an athlete’s mercy in anything. Why I decided to do this, I have no clue."

At one point, Smith was seen in red pants, a white shirt, and a black jacket as he strutted his way into the room, much to Wade and the designers' amusement.

"I love the way these pants feel. And I love the shoes. They're incredibly comfortable."

In the end, it was a fun experience for both Dwyane Wade and Smith. While the Heat star got his revenge for all the takes Smith had over the years, the latter did get some snazzy looks to flaunt on TV.

Dwyane Wade trolled Stephen A. Smith's first pitch at a New York Yankees game earlier

Both Dwyane Wade and Stephen A. Smith share a solid relationship, but that didn't stop the former from hilariously trolling the analyst for throwing a woeful first pitch at a Yankees game earlier.

After he was invited to throw the first pitch at a Yankees game, Stephen A. Smith pulled quite the boo-boo when he landed the ball to the catcher in one bounce and in embarrassment covered his face.

But there was no mercy from Wade and the rest of social media. The three-time champion took a fun dig at Smith.

“This is hilarious SA. You failed all mankind.”

Wade's comment just turned out to be the start as big names in Steve Harvey, Snoop Dogg, and Shaquille O’Neal had their share of fun as did Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, and Shannon Sharpe.

The 'First Take' host's throwing arm surely needs help, but as far as his analysis of the sport goes, Stephen A. Smith is spot on and pretty accurate with his thoughts, and even Dwyane Wade knows it.